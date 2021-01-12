Pall-Ex Group appoints new Finance Director

Pall-Ex Group has strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of a new UK Finance Director.

Paul Robins has joined the logistics giant from UK Mail, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in the parcel sector to the role.

He previously held a variety of senior accounting roles, including Head of Business Accounting and Head of Business Controlling, playing a key role in creating and implementing a strategy to double business turnover from £250m to £500m and beating 2,500 colleagues to an Employee of the Year award.

Paul’s significant experience also extends to overhauling reporting methodologies and platforms for accelerated decision making and enhanced profitability.

The new appointment is part of several key hires at Pall-Ex’s central hub in Ellistown, Leicestershire and follows former Finance Director, Peter Paxton’s move to the role of Chief Financial Officer for the Group.

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, comments: “Paul is a real asset to the Pall-Ex and Fortec teams and his appointment is part of the growth strategy for our new era.

“His experience of acquisitions, aligning systems and reporting is of huge value to Pall-Ex Group at this on-going time of change and we are pleased to be starting 2021 with a full board of directors and a fresh perspective.

“Having the right team in place is essential to our success and with Paul’s sector knowledge and experience, we are better equipped to drive forward with our ambitious growth plans in the UK, mainland Europe and beyond.”

Paul Robins comments: “My core background is in distribution, across the pallet and parcel sectors, so I am confident my skills will be a valuable addition to both Pall-Ex and Fortec.

“The logistics sector is a rapidly changing environment, full of dynamic personalities and can-do attitudes, which is why the industry has always been the right fit for me.

“I enjoy knowing that I am part of a team providing an excellent service for customers and recipients.

“There are many challenges ahead, such as dealing with the many fluid priorities that come with a fast-paced business, but the senior team are inspirational and demonstrate the journey that Pall-Ex is on.

“I want to be part of that journey and belong to a business that has true potential and determination.”

Paul’s enthusiasm for tackling a challenge also extends to life outside of logistics.

Paul adds: “I ran and completed the London Marathon, going from never having ran more than three miles before through to a four-month training regime.”

To be part of Pall-Ex’s new era, find out more about its pallet network membership www.pallex.co.uk/become-a-member/.