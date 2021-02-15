Pall-Ex Group Awards celebrate keyworkers

Pall-Ex Group has celebrated the logistics industry’s keyworkers at its annual awards event.

Network members from over 170 independent UK hauliers, International partners and internal team members joined Pall-Ex Group to celebrate successfully steering their way through a challenging year, while maintaining high standards of service and increasing freight volume.

The logistics giant’s virtual event was a double celebration, bringing together the Pall-Ex and Fortec Distribution Network awards for the first time, following the Group’s acquisition of Fortec in August 2020.

Winners include Ilkeston-based PMB Pallet Express Limited, who picked up the coveted Pall-Ex Depot of the Year award, as voted for by members of the network, while Stanton Logistics, of Rotherham, took home the Fortec Depot of the Year trophy.

Pall-Ex regional winners were also celebrated, with ADD Express winning for Scotland and the North, Severn Transport Services winning for the Midlands, South Link for the South East and Bridgetime Transport for the South West.

Advanced Delivery Services, Matthews Haulage and K2 Transport were all rewarded for being the Highest KPI Performer in their respective categories.

Additional winners include Manchester’s Harbour Freight for the Pall-Ex Business Growth Award, Tigers Global Logistics for New Member of the Year, Pall-Ex Italia for European Network of the Year and John Dinham Transport, who received the Marsh Commercial Quality Award.

Fortec regional winners include Freightport Logistics Ltd for the North, Bridgetime Transport for the Midlands and Stanton Logistics for the South, while F&G Transport and Team C took home awards for being the Highest KPI Performers within the Fortec network.

Other successes include Twenty47 Logistics, which picked up the Fortec Growth Award, and W L Vallance, which drove away with the Marsh Commercial Quality Award.

Winners across both networks were selected for compliance, quality distribution, service excellence and communication throughout 2020.

Pall-Ex and Fortec Stars were also awarded to internal staff members across both networks, nominated by members.

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, comments: “We’re proud to celebrate the successes of our shareholder members around the country and champion their efforts to keep the country moving during a difficult 12 months.

“The contribution of every network member and International partner is highly valued and we deeply appreciate the long hours and hard work that have gone into supporting our customers at this time, while continuing to deliver on our promises of service excellence and high standards.

“While we believe that every member is deserving of an accolade, our winners have been selected due to their outstanding performance and exceptional service throughout the last year.

“Our members have faced some real challenges, but we have all worked together to overcome these difficulties to collectively grow our network, which would not have been possible without the working together, winning together ethos that runs throughout the entire Pall-Ex Group.

“We have big plans for 2021 as both networks celebrate their 25th anniversary and we look forward to the year ahead.”

