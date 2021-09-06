Pall-Ex Group builds its member focus with the appointment of a new Head of Network

As part of its ongoing commitment to members, Pall-Ex Group has hired Marc Batey as its Head of Network for Scotland, the North of England and Ireland.

Bringing 15 years of logistics experience, Marc will be responsible for building relationships with existing members to create a stronger network and to attract new members to both Pall-Ex and Fortec. Part of his remit will also be to identify new opportunities in driving service improvement to ensure that the Group continues to excel in its field.

Commenting on the appointment, Sue Buchanan, Group Network Director said: “This is a pivotal role in the business and cements our commitment to Scotland and the North of England. Our membership is the backbone to our business so having a driving force in the form of Marc on board will help take us forward in these regions.”

Marc has enjoyed an extensive career in the logistics sector to date, working both at home and abroad to ensure the safe and efficient transit of freight. This has included logistics and distribution roles in warzones with Thales Logistics and then as a Senior Operations in the UK while at Menzies Distribution.

“I’m delighted to be part of the Pall-Ex Group team and look forward to bringing my experience to the business,” said Marc.

“My focus will be on ensuring the membership is working together and driving improved service levels for our customers.”

Marc continues: “My objective is to deliver trust and transparency and to highlight our commitment in the North of England and Scotland. I will also be championing the Group’s focus on achieving excellence in our mission to become the leading palletised freight network operating globally.”

www.pallex.co.uk.