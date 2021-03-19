Pall-Ex Group drives ahead with European deliveries

The Pall-Ex Group of Companies are committed to supporting local businesses with accessing European customers, despite the on-going challenges of Brexit.

Both the Pall-Ex and the Fortec network are reassuring customers that services are continuing, with additional support available to help businesses continue trading internationally.

While goods being transported to and from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and mainland Europe have faced delays, Pall-Ex’s two network memberships have ensured they have the resources needed to adapt to the new rules.

Its preparation for Brexit has kept disruption for customers to a minimum by providing guidance on changes to paperwork, freight labelling and EU pallet regulations, plus the addition of EORI numbers.

An Economic Operator Registration and Identification number is an identification code now required by every business trading with the EU to track and register customs information.

Its well-established network of haulage partners across Europe ensures that our entire membership can continue to deliver palletised freight to countries in the European Union.

Mark Steel, Managing Director of Pall-Ex’s International Business Units comments: “Our main aim is to ensure that local businesses who need to export to Europe or Ireland can continue to do so with minimal disruption.

“Our team has been working flat out to support businesses that are having to adapt and accommodate these new processes at short notice from the Government.

“The last 12 months have been difficult enough for businesses serving European customers, as Covid-19 lockdowns both here and in other countries have delayed the movement of freight.

“We want to emphasise that businesses should not be deterred by these challenges and instead should give customers in the EU confidence to continue buying goods from the UK.

“We recommend maintaining communication with customers to manage expectations and choosing a logistics provider with sophisticated tracking technology that gives customers clear visibility of their goods during transit.”

Kevin Buchanan, Group CEO at Pall-Ex Group, comments: “The timing of the UK’s exit from the EU over the Christmas period means many businesses were on the backfoot with preparing for the changes.

“We have seen some major players in the logistics sector choose to suspend their services between the UK and Europe, but the entire Pall-Ex Group remains fully operational and we retain strong links with our international partners.

“We want to reassure customers that we are here to support them through these challenges and that we remain committed to working together through this tough transition period.”

Additional information on exporting freight is available in Pall-Ex Groups Guide to Logistics & Haulage after Brexit.

Pall-Ex Group is an award-winning network of hauliers comprising two leading UK pallet networks (Fortec Distribution Network and Pall-Ex UK), four subsidiary UK logistics businesses and ten European networks. A renowned name in logistics, Pall-Ex delivers an efficient and reliable palletised freight distribution service, backed by innovative technology and a first-class network of established shareholder SMEs. With its headquarters and central UK hub located in the heart of the Midlands, Pall-Ex is driving excellence in all areas, transporting more than 40,000 pallets across the globe every day.