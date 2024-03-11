Pall-Ex Group strengthens commitment to veterans with new partner SSAFA

Pall-Ex Group is proud to announce a new partnership with the UK’s oldest tri-service military charity, SSAFA, as it continues to build on the support offered to the military community

SSAFA is a trusted source of practical, emotional, and financial support for serving personnel, veterans and their families in their time of need. The Armed Forces tri-service charity has been supporting beneficiaries around the country for over 130 years since its founding in 1885.

Pall-Ex Group has been long-serving supporters of veterans, receiving the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award from the Ministry of Defense in recognition of the commitment shown to the Armed Forces community. Alongside providing support to military personnel who are looking for work after leaving the forces, its pledges include enhanced leave for Reservists and Cadets within the business and ongoing fundraising for veterans’ mental health charities.

The partnership between Pall-Ex Group and SSAFA was launched at the Pall-Ex Group Annual Awards evening held in February. Through the Pall-Ex Group Charitable Foundation and fundraising on the night through a silent auction and charity casino, SSAFA received a £10,000 cheque to kick start the relationship.

Jenny King, Corporate Development Manager of SSAFA, collected the cheque at the Pall-Ex Group Annual Awards evening on behalf of the charity. Commenting on the partnership, Jenny says: “The support from Pall-Ex Group is greatly appreciated, as we work to improve the well-being of veterans, serving personnel and their families, both emotionally and physically, from around the country. Corporate partnerships are immensely valuable to SSAFA, as they help us to provide life changing support to the Armed Forces community. We are incredibly proud of the work we do and none of it would be possible without the commitment from companies such as Pall-Ex.”

Kevin Buchanan, CEO of Pall-Ex Group, comments: “As the oldest Armed Forces charity in the UK, SSAFA provides vital support to veterans and their families, a cause which we have championed closely at Pall-Ex Group for several years. Our partnership with SSAFA cements our commitment to the Armed Forces community even further and I speak on behalf of everyone at Pall-Ex Group when I say we are proud to be supporting their invaluable work over the coming year.”

To learn more about becoming a Corporate Partner of SSAFA and supporting the Armed Forces family past, present, and future, visit ssafa.org.uk/support-us/corporate-partnerships.

www.pallex.co.uk

www.fortec-distribution.co.uk