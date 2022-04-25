Pall-Ex levels up for RoSPA Silver Award

Pall-Ex has continued its drive towards excellence after achieving the RoSPA Silver Award for health and safety performance.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) exists to prevent accidental injuries across all industries and sectors with a vision of creating a life free from serious injury.

Having received the Bronze Award in early 2021, Pall-Ex committed to further improving its health and safety standards last year, focussing on the eradication of forklift truck (FLT) incidents in particular.

To achieve the goal of reaching Silver, a task force was created by the palletised freight distribution network to examine accident data and implement meaningful measures to create change across the business, affecting both operational and support staff.

Kelvin Sidaway, Head of Group QHSE and Maintenance at Pall-Ex spearheaded the task force and worked closely with the senior management team implement the changes that saw the business earn the Silver Award.

Reflecting on the achievement, Kelvin comments: “To receive the Silver Award is recognition of Pall-Ex’s commitment to excellence in all areas, especially our health and safety.

“RoSPA sets the standard for safety in the UK and I am proud that everyone at Pall-Ex wants to not only meet this standard, but go far beyond it to keep everyone safe.

“We are not satisfied with where we are and we are already working on improving our safety management systems as we aim for Gold next year!”

Pall-Ex’s dedication to excellence spans across every area of the business, a value that has seen the business experience growth over the last two years.

Barry Byers, Pall-Ex Group’s UK Managing Director holds regular meetings with Kelvin to discuss the health and safety trends at Pall-Ex.

Speaking about the award, Barry comments: “As a business, we strive to achieve excellence in everything we do. Keeping our people safe is our number one priority. We are striving to become the leading employer of choice in the industry and the Silver Award recognises that.

“I want to congratulate Kelvin and the whole team for earning this award – many months of planning and work were needed to get to where we are now.

“This is the latest sign that we are building a strong and robust business. Achieving the RoSPA Silver Award highlights to our members, customers and employees that our processes are safe and certifiable, building even greater confidence.”

Pall-Ex continues to deliver sector-leading service to its shareholder members and customers alike, bolstered by this latest award.

Learn more about Pall-Ex’s shareholder membership opportunities.