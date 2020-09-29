Pall-Ex Iberia opens its new Central Hub

On September 14th Pall-Ex Iberia completed work on its brand new 12,000 m2 hub facility, strategically located in San Fernando de Henares.

The new state-of-the-art building will replace its current warehouse in Madrid and give the business additional capacity to develop their domestic and international palletised freight distribution service.

Enric Estruch, Managing Director of Pall-Ex Iberia comments: “Pall-Ex Iberia has come a long way since its inception almost ten years ago. I am so proud of the network we have established within Spain and Portugal.

“The new space has been purpose-built, meaning we have been able to create a hub which will truly work for us and will benefit our entire membership. We will continue on our journey of growth and innovation within the sector and I look forward to seeing how this new facility can support our aspirations moving forward.”

Within the network’s new central hub, the warehousing space includes 94 docks with the capacity to handle in excess of 6,000 pallets. The building will also house Pall-Ex Iberia’s office staff with additional space for meeting and training rooms.

The purpose-built hub is also going to house Pall-Ex Iberia’s new service options including a temperature-controlled transmission network (DTC) scheduled to launch in January 2021.

Mark Steel, Managing Director of Pall-Ex’s International Business Units, comments: “Pall-Ex Iberia is one of the Group’s most successful networks. They are continually developing their quality domestic and international services. With their new hub, services options and the new Group IT system, Nexus launching in 2021, Pall-Ex Iberia will offer some real commercial advantages to their membership and customer-base.”

Pall-Ex Group is an award-winning network of International hauliers comprising two leading UK pallet networks (Fortec Distribution Network and Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd) plus four subsidiary depots. Pall-Ex is a renowned name in logistics, delivering an efficient and reliable service backed by innovative technology and a first-class network of established shareholder SMEs. With its headquarters and central UK hub located in the Midlands, Pall-Ex is the beating heart of the logistics industry, transporting more than 35,000 pallets across the globe every day with support from its carefully selected international logistics partners.