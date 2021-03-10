Pall-Ex London appoints new General Manager

Pall-Ex London has welcomed an industry expert to lead the business forward following the challenges of the last 12 months.

The Basildon-based logistics firm, which services large parts of Essex is an Owned Operation of Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd, and is now being headed up by Brian Devine, who brings with him a wealth of logistics industry experience.

Having spent over 20 years working in a variety of roles within the sector, including General and Regional Manager positions with an array of industry giants, including DPD, Hermes and City Link, he has the industry knowledge and experience to drive the company forward in 2021.

Brian’s appointment is the second high-profile arrival in recent months for the business, after Jackie Marks joined as the Business Development Manager in the latter stages of 2020.

Speaking about what he hopes to bring to his new role, Brian comments: “After carrying out a regional role for the last four years, I was looking to get back into a depot management and team environment. Pall-Ex London offers a fantastic opportunity to develop existing business and expand into new areas too.

“I spent some time away from the industry a few years ago and I missed the buzz and the unpredictability. There is nowhere else I would rather be.

“No two days are the same in this sector and I am great believer that you never stop learning, which is a mentality I try to instill in the team too.”

Following a challenging 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pall-Ex London is looking to see growth this year, with Brian at the helm.

On this, he comments: “We need to diversify the business model to ensure we continue to succeed.

“I’m looking forward to driving our standards upwards to deliver excellence across the board.”

As an Owned Operation of Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd, Pall-Ex London works closely with the head office, located in Ellistown, Leicestershire.

Colin Hawkins, Director of Owned Operations at Pall-Ex explains why Brian was the right choice for Pall-Ex London.

He comments: “We have every confidence that Brian’s extensive experience and industry knowledge are what Pall-Ex London needs to progress the business to the next level.

“As Pall-Ex London continues to grow, in-spite of external forces, I look forward to working with Brian and the rest of the team in Basildon as we drive towards achieving excellence together.”

For more information about Pall-Ex London and the range of palletised freight services it can offer, please visit: www.pallexlondon.co.uk