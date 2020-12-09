Pall-Ex to support additional growth with new northern hub

Pall-Ex is driving ahead with its on-going UK expansion by opening the doors to an additional 120,000 sq ft state-of-the-art Northern hub in Rochdale.

Pall-Ex shareholder and founder member, A.D.D. Express Ltd, is in the driving seat of the new operation, which offers an accessible location for network members across the north and midlands.

A.D.D. Express has invested £1.4 million in refurbishments and created 10 new jobs at the 16-door drive-through facility.

The strategic move will enable the Pall-Ex Northern Hub to process larger volumes of freight than previously possible at its Warrington site and provide easier trunking for regional members.

Situated just minutes from junction 21 of the M62, the site will accommodate up to 4,000 pallets per night once it is operating at full capacity. Its strategic location will improve service efficiency, reduce mileage for a number of Pall-Ex members and offer commercial advantages including reduced vehicle mileage, fuel cost- savings and a reduction in vehicle emissions.

Key safety features of the new site include a five-acre yard, sort facility, tunnel area, dedicated scanning bays, extensive CCTV, and a weigh bridge.

Barry Byers, Pall-Ex Managing Director UK, comments: “The opening of our new Northern Hub is an exciting step in Pall-Ex’s on-going journey and welcome news during what has been a challenging year for the sector.

“A.D.D. Express was the obvious choice for this partnership due to its exceptional track record and its impressive year on year growth.

“As A.D.D. approaches its 30th anniversary, the business continues to be well-respected both locally and throughout the industry and having Dave and the team at the helm will ensure its success.

“Streamlining services and supporting member growth is always a priority for our network; this move has been carefully planned with our regional members in mind as it will enable greater access to the site for those in the north east.

“We have made significant inroads in expanding Pall-Ex’s UK operation during our first 12 months as a senior management and member-owned pallet network.

“Our members remain buoyant and we look forward to underlining our position as the number one network for quality in the next 12 months.”

Dave Fairbrother, Managing Director at A.D.D. Express, comments: “Rochdale is the perfect location for us to develop as it provides space to expand our fleet and grow with our customers.

“A.D.D. Express has been growing at a rate of 10% year on year for the last five years and that is all organic growth via word of mouth. For the first time we will be able to proactively grow our business.

“We are operating at full capacity at our Elland site but our search for premises to expand has taken two and a half years due to a lack of suitable sites on the market.

“The size and location are key, and we have invested heavily in future proofing the entire site.

“We will be working closely with the central hub team in Ellistown to knowledge share and optimise the running of Pall-Ex’s Northern Hub for the benefit of the network.”

For more information on become a Pall-Ex shareholder member visit www.pallex.co.uk.