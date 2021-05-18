Marketing Manager appointment further strengthens sector-leading team

Pall-Ex Group has welcomed a new Marketing Manager to the team as it continues to deliver sector leading marketing solutions for its stakeholders.

Sian Morley joined the team in April, bringing with her 18 years of experience in the marketing industry.

This experience includes stints working in digital marketing agencies, supporting blue-chip clients such as Amex and Continental Tyres and her expertise in this field means the team will continue to deliver the best possible marketing solutions for Pall-Ex Group and its shareholder membership.

The Group’s unique structure means that Sian is responsible for the marketing of Pall-Ex (UK) Ltd, Fortec Distribution Network, the UK membership of both networks and the brand’s international portfolio.

Luckily, former roles included a Project Manager position with Daily Mail Group, so the wide range of responsibilities is a challenge Sian is well equipped to take on.

Talking about her new role and what she hopes to bring to Pall-Ex Group, Sian comments: “This is my first role within logistics and there has been a lot to learn since my first day at the start of April.

“My time with agencies and working with big name companies has given me the tools I need to support the team and help our members achieve growth.”

After what has been a challenging period for the logistics industry, which has seen a large increase in pallet volumes, Sian will be looking to deliver new initiatives to achieve excellence.

She explains: “The focus of this next year will be on promoting Pall-Ex Group’s brand across various channels and growing our International portfolio.

“The team have a fantastic skillset and I am excited to work with our stakeholders to deliver such exceptional marketing in our field”.

Pall-Ex Group CEO, Kevin Buchanan, was impressed by Sian’s experience and innovative ideas when she applied for the role of Marketing Manager.

Having worked with Sian for over a month now, he comments: “Sian has brought fresh ideas to the Marketing Team and her knowledge of Digital Marketing will really help the business continue on its pathway to excellence.

“Pall-Ex Group celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2021, so this year is a real landmark for us as a business and I have no doubt that Sian and the team will continue to deliver sector leading marketing to our stakeholders.”

With a number of exciting projects taking place in 2021, the Marketing Team under Sian’s guidance will be working hard to deliver excellence every day.