Pallet Network Solutions celebrates 10th Anniversary with Renault Trucks T520 High

Cannock-based, Pallet Network Solutions (UK) Limited, has added a new Renault Trucks T520 High 6×2 tractor unit wrapped in an eye-catching livery to celebrate its 10th Anniversary

The company specialises in trunking and shunting solutions, working independently but in partnership with leading pallet networks and large end accounts providing the expertise and resources to navigate complex hub environments. The new vehicle is part of a £1 million replenishment and growth equipment investment over the last 12 months and is employed on deliveries around the UK and collections and deliveries around Warwickshire.

Matt Roberts, Managing Director at Pallet Network Solutions says: “Our first experience with Renault Trucks and Allports Group was back in December 2018 when we bought in some used vehicles. We’ve since added T480 tractor units, a 3.5t Renault Trucks Master curtainsider and a 12t curtainsider and our fleet is now 100% Renault Trucks, totalling 16 vehicles and 45 trailers. We buy all our vehicles from Allports and they maintain them too; the backup service we receive is always exceptional. When looking for our anniversary vehicle, Renault Trucks was the clear favourite.

The new T520 High was supplied by Jamie Watton at Allports Group, Fradley Park, Lichfield, on a 3-year repair and maintenance contract, Matt says: “Jamie completely understands our business and the Allports service team is first class and always provide a quick turnaround, getting the vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible.”

The flagship vehicle features a show-stopping one off version of the company’s usual livery which was designed by Staffordshire Signs and Graphics in conjunction with the driver. Matt says: “Adam, our driver, says the new truck is getting so much attention that he can’t go anywhere without getting stopped by people admiring its wow factor and even puts all the lights on to give them a bit of a show! To say he’s proud of the truck would be an understatement, he had a mat with the 10th anniversary logo made up for the cab and he keeps the vehicle spotless with his own special cleaning kit.”

The T High is powered by a D13 engine, producing 520hp and a maximum torque of 2550Nm and driven by the well-regarded Optidriver AT 2612 gearbox with automatic clutch. The vehicle has been supplied with a 5-year subscription to Optifleet, Renault Trucks’ fleet management solution, to monitor real time performance and to inform decision making and reduce costs.

Equipped with a raft of optional extras, no expense was spared in the highly specified vehicle, which includes front air suspension, two roof mounted air horns, heated and ventilated luxury driver’s seat, luxury cab curtain and bunk, leather steering wheel and chassis-mounted side skirts and radiator grille and exhaust heat shield painted in matching cab colour. The icing on the cake is an impressive array of lights including a top roof bar with LED side marks and 3 laser lights and LED underflow lighting.

Matt concludes: “I wanted something truly exceptional to celebrate a decade in business and we’ve really upped the ante on the specification this time. I’ve always believed in the ethos that if you’re going to do something, then do it right and I think our new Renault Trucks anniversary vehicle is a shining example of exactly that.”

