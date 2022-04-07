Palletline joins forces with Back in Action UK

Leading UK palletised distribution network Palletline has partnered with Occupational Physiotherapy specialists Back in Action UK to provide treatment and advice to employees suffering with musculoskeletal injuries and disorders.

Since 2001, Back in Action UK has been helping companies reduce their absence costs, reduce health risks and increase productivity by offering an efficient and professional solution to treating musculoskeletal injuries and disorders.

Musculoskeletal injuries account for one of the most major contributors for days lost due to work-related ill health – with musculoskeletal disorders accounted for 28% of all work-related ill health cases in 2020/21 alone, costing companies an average of £557 per employee each year.

Palletline has subscribed to Back in Action UK’s service as a part of its ongoing commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility and to provide its employees with best-in-class physiotherapy treatments and advice.

Back in Action UK will provide an assessment which will be conducted over a video or phone call where Palletline employees will either be offered exercise advice, face-to-face physiotherapy, or a referral for further investigations by a GP or in A&E.

Paul Elson, Managing Director of Palletline Logistics, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Back in Action UK for the benefit of all employees across the Palletline Group.

“With the average wait for a physiotherapist in the UK currently at 12 weeks, and given the country still finds itself in the middle of a pandemic, the wait time is undoubtedly longer due to the backlog of patients meaning that employees could face elongated periods out from work – which not only comes at a significant cost to businesses such as Palletline but can significantly impact employee earnings.

“However, through Back in Action UK’s service, employees have access to either a telephone or video appointment with a qualified physiotherapist within 48 hours of their initial call, meaning they are able to seek treatment quickly and return to work faster.

https://www.palletline.co.uk