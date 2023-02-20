Palletline Logistics builds for the future with new Graduate Trainee Programme 

Palletline Logistics is seeking to attract new blood into the transport and logistics market with the launch of a new graduate training programme. Under the scheme graduates will have the opportunity to experience every element of the Palletline Logistics organisation with hands on training as they move through various areas of the business. Following completion of the programme, they will have the opportunity to discuss where both the management and the graduates feel is the best fit for both them and their skill sets.

Designed specifically to the Palletline Logistics operation, the programme will run for a period of 18 months during which time the graduates will have the opportunity to gain valuable logistics qualifications such as ADR and CPC.

The first graduate to join the scheme is Shohan Hirani from Romford in Essex. Having completed his master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering in 2021, he took a short-term position in recruitment and HR for Amazon having been unable to find a suitable position in his chosen field. During his time at Amazon Shohan developed a keen interest in logistics and delivery services so began investigating his options in the field.

“After I graduated, I found there were limited roles in the London area that would allow me to utilise my degree,” said 25-year-old Shohan. “However, what I did discover was a potential new career! I found logistics fascinating.

There were so many different facets to the business and having the opportunity to see at first-hand how an organisation ensured so many parcels reached their correct delivery destination within a short time frame was truly impressive.

“It certainly piqued my interest and I could see how I could transfer the skills I had gained during my engineering education and utilise elsewhere.”

When the opportunity at Palletline Logistics arose, Shohan seized it with both hands.

Joining the programme five months ago, Shohan has worked in customer care at Palletline Logistics business S&S where he is dealing with customer accounts and enquiries. From there Shohan will move to the traffic office, again on the S&S site. These are two of the most fundamental functions that drive a transport and logistics business. “It’s great to experience all areas of the company, Palletline Logistics are giving me the opportunity to experience everything they have to offer,” says Shohan.

Shohan has already hit the ground running developing new reporting processes to facilitate the flow of data to senior management by applying his experience in Excel down to repeatedly analysing data, and consistently developing his skills throughout his degree.

“I was originally nervous about moving away from mechanical engineering,” confesses Shohan. “I was pleasantly surprised by the number of transferable skills I had. My spreadsheet skills proved especially useful right from the off. Transport and logistics require a detail orientated mind that I have already honed throughout my education. I have proved that you do not necessarily need to go into a career based around your degree, the skills I learnt during my time at university are completely transferable and allow me to exceed in roles completely outside of my own field.

“I’m glad I took this opportunity to join such an exciting company at such an early point in my career journey,” concludes Shohan. “Palletline Logistics has offered me an incredible first starting block in building my career. I am excited to continue pushing forwards and help make Palletline Logistics the leading transport and logistics company in the world.”

The Palletline Logistics graduate programme is designed to introduce a new generation of transport and logistics specialists to the industry, assisting them in the early years of their career to better place them in the future and help maintain the high standards of service Palletline Logistics clients have come to expect.

Paul Elson, Managing Director, Palletline Logistics commented: “As a business we have always encouraged the development of skills from within and have a comprehensive training programme in place. This has now only paid tremendous dividends in staff retention, but also in encouraging some new young talent.

“The launch of our new graduate programme is an extension of this. Shohan has made excellent progress and we look forward to continuing to make the programme available to other graduates.”

https://www.palletline.co.uk