Palletline steers Liam on the road to success

From apprentice to trainer in just five years

After leaving school Liam Pegg’s first taste of work was as a labourer – a job which he could not see as being a long-term career.

However, since being put forward for an apprenticeship at Palletline the 25-year-old has gone from strength to strength and is now helping younger apprentices on the path to a successful career.

Liam joined Palletline at the age of 17.

He completed his apprenticeship in 2016 and is now Health and Safety Co-ordinator and Trainer, with responsibility for health and safety training and forklift truck training (FLT).

This is Liam’s second year in the role. Last year saw his first apprentices – a group of three – excel in their studies and go on to enjoy a successful career within Palletline.

This year he is leading a group of six and Liam has equally high hopes for them.

“This year is more of a challenging year,” he said. “Our age range is usually 18 or 19 but this year they range from 16 to 23 and because of Covid the younger ones haven’t been able to complete any work experience, so they came into this with no idea what to expect.

“With Covid and the wider age range this year has been a learning curve for me as much as them.”

With his memory still fresh from his own days in training and working alongside Health & Safety Manager Ken Bell Liam has overhauled the company’s apprenticeship offering, tailoring it to Palletline’s requirements and ensuring apprentices are work-ready from day one on the shop floor.

“When I completed my apprenticeship, we were working in partnership with a college,” Liam said.

“Some of it wasn’t relevant to the knowledge and skills I needed. So along with my manager we’ve written the course and tailored it to incorporate the individual needs of the apprentices as well as the needs of Palletline.”

Liam works in partnership with Juniper Training to deliver the course to the group.

The course – Level 2 Supply Chain Warehouse Operative EPA Knowledge and Behaviours – takes in a vast range of modules including 23 health and safety modules, 20 operational and seven environmental.

These range from gatehouse security to quality control, and from accident investigation to site maintenance.

As well as training younger, less experienced recruits, Liam is still continuing in his own self-development.

With several qualifications already to his name, including IOSH Managing Safely, he is now working towards CIPD Level 3 which focuses on human resources and learning and development.

Liam said his change in fortunes was brought about by senior management at Palletline who believed in him. The support has helped him find his niche and he works to repay the company by drawing the best out of the next generation.

Liam said: “It is a sizeable role, but I’m relishing it.

“I was 17 and I’m young enough to remember what it was like.

“When I joined the company, I did have some wobbly times, but you have to think to yourself, you’re in the working world and it’s not like school where generally you have your hand held a lot.

“You have to adapt to it, which is what I did.

“Palletline has really brought me out of my shell.”