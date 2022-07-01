Palletline voted Pallet Network of the Year in leading industry awards

Palletline, the UK’s leading palletised freight distribution network, has been named Pallet Network of the Year at the Multimodal Awards 2022.

Hosted by world class rugby referee Nigel Owens, the Awards were held at the NEC attended by over 850 guests.

Palletline beat off strong competition having received the highest number of votes from customers, members, drivers and industry colleagues to select the network they considered the best in the marketplace and a worthy winner of the prestigious accolade.

Since its formation in 1992 Palletline, which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary, has always been a force to be reckoned with.

It was the first pallet network to be established in the UK and is the only network operating a full multi-hub model demonstrating its market leading position in the UK pallet industry.

Fast forward to present day the company continues to go from strength to strength with 2021 being the company’s most successful year in which it delivered a record-breaking five million pallets.

Further its relationship with Amazon – Palletline is the only UK pallet network in the online retailer’s Inbound Preferred Carrier Programme – showed an incredible 52% increase between 2019-2021.

And by further expanding its offering with the launch of their new micro pallet delivery service, Palletline was able to boost growth by a further 2.8 per cent.

The company also increased its logistics businesses from six to nine, completing three acquisitions in the pandemic.

It is an impressive success story taking into account the scourge of nationwide restrictions resulting from the pandemic, followed closely by the national driver shortage and fuel shortages all of which were unprecedented.

Palletline today comprises a network of 87 member depots, operates six hubs across the UK and nine wholly owned logistics businesses.

Graham Leitch, Palletline’s Group Managing Director says: “We are delighted to receive the award which has been made all the more special due to it being a public vote from our colleagues in the industry. Also, what a fantastic way to mark our 30th year in business.

“A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us, particularly our members and logistics team who work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to maintain the exemplary levels of service for which we are renowned.”

https://www.palletline.co.uk