Palletways celebrates 20 in 20 with record new members in 2020

Palletways, an Imperial Group company and Europe’s largest and fastest growing express palletised freight network recruited 20 new members during 2020, a record number for the expanding company.

The new joiners are from all corners of the UK which will significantly benefit the network and its member’s operational area efficiencies. This record year for Palletways is the result of an extensive, targeted and strategic approach by the network team, implemented with the aim of improving postcode coverage across the UK. The 20 new signings highlight a successful year for member recruitment with further significant advances expected to be made during 2021.

The new additions include; Suttle Transport, Kenyon Road haulage, Cumbria Xpress, Prima Logistic Solutions and Rogers Transport.

Warwick Trimble, Network Director at Palletways, said: “The appointment of 20 members this year – an all-time yearly high for us – is testament to our prominence and stature in the industry. Every time we add a new member, we significantly strengthen our operational efficiency and this recent growth speaks volumes for our overall reach and approach as a network. The recruitment team has performed excellently in achieving this milestone and continue to work hard to provide industry leading support for new joiners. We’re optimistic that this level of growth will continue well into 2021 and beyond.”

Alan Suttle, Managing Director at Suttle Transport is just one of the members to have joined Palletways’ network this year. He said: “We joined Palletways as it is a great fit for our business; the mature domestic and pan-European networks gives us opportunities for future growth, and the focus on innovative technology and commitment to excellent customer service matches our own. At Suttle we value hard work and dedication, and our success is down to the enthusiasm and effort of our employees- we look forward to combining our high standards with the services Palletways provides, so we can continue to provide our customers with first-class logistics solutions.”

Earlier this year, Palletways also celebrated the launch of its first palletised freight product specifically for home deliveries. The new Pallets to Consumers (P2C) service for customers aims to improve the efficiency of product deliveries and offer much-needed flexibility for the end-consumer. It enables retailers to integrate their systems and website with Palletways’ platforms to offer their customers a seamless service and incorporates a set of delivery options to include a range of services that include premium and economy, as well as a book-in service to choose preferable delivery dates.

In addition, Palletways has recently partnered with the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce to develop and deliver certified and fully accredited trade training on Brexit for internal staff and its network of 115+ members across the UK. The training provides an understanding of what Brexit will mean for the logistics sector, Palletways, its members and their customers. Digitally delivered, it covered export and import terminology and processes including sanctions and embargoes, terms and documents and the implications for trade and how to understand commodity codes and customs procedures.