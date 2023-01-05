2022: A year of ten million pallet movements

Upholding its position as industry leader, between 1 January and 31 December 2022, the Palletways Group belonging to Imperial, a DP World Company, which operates in the UK, the Benelux, Germany, Iberia, Italy and Hungary, transported almost ten million pallets.

To further strengthen the network, ensure operational efficiency and enhanced customer service levels, last year the Group appointed 27 independent transport companies to work within the network with recruitment hot-spots in the UK, Iberia, Italy and Germany.

The Group also celebrated four years since it expanded its coverage across the continent with the launch of its Hungarian network in Biatorbagy. Since its launch in 2018, Hungary’s 110+-team have handled 550,000 domestic and international pallet deliveries, its 80-strong fleet have moved 240,000 tonnes of consignments – the equivalent of 10,000 fully-loaded trucks – which have covered more than four million kilometres. Members provide 100 per cent coverage across the country and the network handles the shipping requirements of more than 700 customers.

Luis Zubialde, Palletways’ CEO, said the Group is proud of its performance during 2022. “We’re encouraged with our volumes, particularly when set against the backdrop of numerous external factors including Brexit and the driver shortage.

“As we look ahead to 2023, with the prospect of global economic uncertainty and the knock-on effect on spend, I’m reassured with the resilience across the Group. I’d also like to commend our member recruitment team who have performed excellently over the past 12 months to strengthen our network. I know they’ll continue to do so as we look to increase our presence across the UK and Europe into 2023 and beyond.

“With several exciting developments in the pipeline for Q1 2023, including the launch of two new hubs in our Iberian and Italian networks, we remain focused on delivering an even greater service for our members and their customers.”

Rob Gittins, Managing Director for Palletways UK, added: “Our network of members in the UK worked exceptionally hard during 2022 to overcome a challenging market, while still providing excellent service. We also welcomed 11 new members to the UK network. It is this targeted recruitment of resilient and dedicated logistics companies that creates a buoyant and cohesive membership. Despite the economic outlook, I’m confident the robustness of our network will stand us in good stead during the next 12 months.”

Founded in the UK in 1994, Palletways specialises in the express delivery of palletised freight. It is Europe’s largest pallet network, with more depots and larger volumes than any other freight forwarder, handling more than 45,000 pallets every day which equates to one pallet every two

seconds.

www.palletways.com