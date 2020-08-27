Palletways Iberia hits pallet milestone and doubles size of network

Staff are in a celebratory mood at Palletways Iberia with the news the network has transported a record 983,000 pallets so far this year and added a host of new customers to its portfolio.

Palletways Iberia, part of the Imperial Group, has more than a decade of experience as the leading logistics company delivering palletised freight across the Iberian Peninsula and Islands. Despite worldwide challenges, already this year the network has secured a number of new customers, recruited six members and celebrated the third successful year of trading at its South Hub, resulting in the network doubling in size since 2015.

In 2017, the network aspired to increase its geographical coverage in the South of the Peninsula and offer a more specialised service to its customers. Its two hubs in Madrid and Zaragoza served the existing membership and the introduction of a third regional hub in Jaén was designed to increase coverage in the autonomous region of Andalusia in the south-east of Spain, as well as in the regions of Badajoz and Murcia.

Just three years on, and thanks to the success of the South Hub, the Iberian network is providing customers in these regions a greater range of collection times, a higher frequency of deliveries, greater coverage of the Premium 24h service, optimization of deliveries and collections, and all with full online Track and Trace.

Gregorio Hernando, managing director of Palletways Iberia, pictured, said: “Like businesses the world over, we have felt the effects of the pandemic so surpassing last year’s volumes, serving new customers and attracting members are worth celebrating.

“The South Hub, which is still a relatively new proposition, has allowed us to significantly develop our offering and contributed to these record pallet movements and I’m sure that as the South Hub grows, we’ll see an increase in volumes. We have such confidence in our capabilities that we expect to surpass the 1m pallet figure during our next financial year – which would be a record for the Iberian team – and the South Hub is integral in us achieving this ambitious target.”

Also this year, Palletways Iberia renewed its management system with the recertification of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 14064, ISO 14067 and ISO 45001 which demonstrates the network’s commitment to processes, environmental commitment, such as reducing its carbon footprint, and occupational safety, endorsed by leading certification body, IMQ Ibérica.

José Francisco Hernández, operations director for Palletways Iberia, added: “Renewal for the ninth consecutive year demonstrates our commitment to maintain continuous improvement of processes, offer customers the best service under the highest standards of quality and reliability, with the guarantee that only a leader like Palletways can offer.”