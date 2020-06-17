Palletways London drinks in success with new contract win

Middlesex-based Palletways London – part of the Palletways express palletised freight system, owned by Imperial – has secured a new contract which builds on the growing success of its depot in recent months.

Palletways London has been appointed by drinks logistics business Tradeteam to distribute beers, ciders, wines, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland. Tradeteam provides local and national drinks delivery solutions for leading brands and blue-chip companies. Palletways will support the business delivering between 45-60 pallets per day from its Greenford depot.

Colin Sturgess, General Manager at Palletways London, said: “This new contract consolidates the great relationship we’ve built with Tradeteam, and endorses our investment in sales and customer service. The depot is making excellent progress, with constantly-growing volumes. Our work with Tradeteam is testament to the quality service we provide and our vision to be the pallet carrier of choice in the South East and nationally.”

Recent systems innovations by Palletways UK are now available to Palletways London customers. These include full track and trace through the Palletways online portal, fed by GPS transmitters, which provides real time updates on customer orders via email and SMS alerts, and gives a two-hour estimated time of arrival (ETA) window for all deliveries.

Tom Molesley of Tradeteam says: “Palletways London has a lot to offer, thanks to its innovative IT systems and wide geographical coverage in the UK and Europe. The portal, transparent track and trace and ETA updates throughout the network have been invaluable.”

Palletways London is one of Palletways’ largest UK depots, processing single pallet loads to large scale consignments for customers throughout the M25 corridor. It has a team of 85 staff operating around the clock.

Palletways – part of Imperial Group – is Europe’s leading pallet delivery system, with more depots and greater volumes than any other operator. Palletways handles over 45,000 pallets daily through its network of more than 400 depots and 20 hubs in 24 European countries.