Kilmarnock transport firm invests £300k into fleet and recruits new employees

Only four months after joining the Palletways network, PPS Logistics (PPS) in Kilmarnock has doubled the size of its operation to meet the growing demand for logistics services in the region.

From its base at 11 Simonsburn Road, PPS offers a range of freight services, including pallets, same-day and international deliveries.

When it first joined the Palletways network, PPS was responsible for covering selected postcodes in Ayrshire, and has since grown to cover a wider South-Glasgow base.

Andrew Muir, managing director at PPS, said: “Taking on additional postcodes meant doubling the size of an operation in six weeks that we’d only been running for a matter of months. We are used to rapid expansion and had learnt a lot since we first joined Palletways when we launched our first depot in Ayrshire.”

To be able to fully service the additional postcode areas, PPS has invested more than £300,000 into a new fleet of vehicles and increased the company’s headcount to 30, recruiting a host of new employees, including forklift truck drivers, Class 1 and 2 drivers and new additions the customer services team.

Andrew continues: “I always said joining the Palletways network is a huge part of our strategy to offer the most comprehensive logistics solutions. Four months after partnering with the giant and we have gone from zero to 200 pallets every day in deliveries and up to 100 collections. Our core focus is making sure our operation remains robust to meet demand, which we’ve proved we can handle while still delivering first-class service quality. Over the short to medium term, we’ll concentrate on driving further growth by winning customers off the back of our high service level and providing input volume for the network to allow us to maximise the efficiency of our vehicles and drive profitability.”

PPS is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

https://uk.palletways.com/en

www.imperiallogistics.com