Palletways networks receive reaccreditation to IIP standard

The Palletways Group has been reaccredited to the Investors in People (IIP) standard in recognition of its empowered employee environment.

The Group received a silver standard, given to only 20% of the organisations that IIP assesses.

The groupwide reaccreditation has been awarded to Palletways’ UK operation and its European networks, including Benelux, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Iberia and Slovakia.

Luis Zubialde, Palletways’ CEO, said IIP is an essential component to support the Group’s ongoing performance. He comments: “Investors in People’s central ethos is that good people make great businesses and this notable achievement reflects our groupwide commitment to continuous improvement. It also assures us that we have the right principles in place and importantly, acknowledges the crucial role every member of staff plays in making the organisation what it is today.

“We’re extremely proud to have received reaccreditation for the ongoing development of and investment in our staff, which will ultimately benefit our customers. I’d like to thank everyone for their contribution and dedication because this is for all of us. Our people are our great asset.”

The Palletways Group secured its first IIP accreditation in 2013.

Founded in the UK in 1994, Palletways specialises in the express delivery of palletised freight. It is Europe’s largest pallet network, with more depots and larger volumes than any other freight forwarder, handling more than 45,000 pallets every day which equates to one pallet every two seconds.

www.palletways.com