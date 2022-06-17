Palletways’ Operation Clearview helps equip service leavers

Ahead of Armed Forces Day on 25 June 2022, Palletways UK has announced the launch of a fully-funded transition programme for service leavers to help them adapt to civilian working life.

Recognising the value service leaders can bring to the business community, Palletways UK, working through the Career Transition Partnership, has launched Operation Clearview. Its six-week, fully-funded work placement offers former service personnel the opportunity to work in rotation across Palletways’ six key business areas, including Marketing and Sales, HR, Finance, Health and Safety, Hub Operations, and Fulfilment and Owned Depots.

Through experiencing work in each department, service leaders will experience what it’s like to pursue a career within each sector.

Rob Gittins, Managing Director for Palletways UK, said: “Supporting veterans and those currently serving in our military isn’t new for Palletways UK. In recent months we’ve signed the Armed Forces Covenant and we’re now pleased to have launched our brand-new dedicated transition programme for service leavers.

“We understand the sacrifices made by ex-service personnel and we recognise the knowledge, talent and life experience they can bring to a business. They have a great deal to contribute and our Operation Clearview initiative will arm them with extra skills to help them thrive and succeed as they carve out new civilian careers.”

Toby Rhodes, Group Service Quality Coordinator at Palletways Group, had the privilege of serving in the Royal Navy for 20 years, where he specialised in maritime force protection. Commenting on Palletways’ Operation Clearview initiative, he said: “I left the military in 2017 and I found the transition tough. It’s hard to understand where you can fit into a business when you have spent much of your working life firing and instructing weapons. It takes a great business and fantastic people within it to help you appreciate and learn where you can fit in. Palletways’ Operation Clearview will help make a huge difference to people like me.”

Pictured (l to r): Warwick Trimble, UK Network Director, Paul Ince, Managing Director at The Pink Link, Neil Adams, Regional General Manager and Andy Jones, General Manager for Strategic Member Development at the British Forces Resettlement Services careers fair

Founded in the UK in 1994, Palletways specialises in the express delivery of palletised freight. It’s Europe’s largest pallet network, with more depots and larger volumes than any other freight forwarder – it handles more than 45,000 pallets every day which equates to one pallet every two seconds.

Since its launch, Palletways has built a strategic network of over 400 depots and 20 hubs, serving 24 European countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Palletways became part of Imperial Logistics in 2016.

As Palletways’ operations continue, we’re committed to keeping essential supply chains open, despite the challenge of COVID-19. Palletways’ top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and communities. That’s why we closely follow government and medical advice to put safety at the forefront of our daily activities.

