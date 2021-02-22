Panther Logistics bolsters fleet with 70 new vehicles and trailers

Leading two-man delivery and warehousing specialists Panther Logistics is expanding its vehicle fleet with an investment of over £2m to support its continued growth as online shopping rises to new heights.

The new vehicles, which have been provided by MAN in Northampton – a relationship which has spanned over five years, comprise four 18 tonne MAN TGM vehicles, 22 MAN TGL 7.5 tonne vehicles scheduled for April delivery. The 44 SDC trailers which have been supplied by Hireco as part of a contract hire package.

The new SDC Fleetspan curtainsider trailers are of a postless design to make loading and unloading easier and each trailer comes with tracking facilities. The curtains are made to EN12641-2 standard.

All vehicles will be fitted with front, rear and side cameras and are DVS compliant to ensure optimal safety.

Panther will also be unveiling an exciting new livery on the new fleet to reflect its market leading position within the two-man delivery sector.

The new vehicles will be supporting the company’s continued growth and help meet increased demand as consumer buying habits shift towards online purchasing – in particular, of non-essential goods.

Northampton based Panther has gone from strength to strength in recent months despite being faced with numerous unprecedented challenges triggered by Covid-19.

And with a quarter of the UK’s population expected to make a permanent switch to online shopping as buying habits shift as a result of the pandemic, Panther’s decision to expand its fleet has been made to ensure it continues to deliver an exemplary level of service for which it is renowned.

Panther’s Logistics Director Guy Burgess commented: “The two-man delivery market has entered an exciting space over the past 12 months. With further demand for non-essential goods as consumers spend more time at home and online, Panther has looked to find ways to enhance growth, build sustainability and improve customer experience in order to sufficiently cater and meet the demand of this unprecedented spike.

“Customer experience in particular is held in the highest regard at Panther and we are not only looking to improve how to further support our customers, but we also strive to benefit our customer’s shopping experience and to help them offer a best-in-class service – especially throughout this hectic and turbulent period.

“The pandemic has certainly given rise to an exponential shift in buying habits, moving the consumer from the high street to online. Therefore, in order to cope with this ever-growing demand, we believe it is vital to be prepared and cater to this hike. Our new vehicles will be a welcome addition to the fleet.”

Panther has grown year on year since 2011, when it decided to bring next-day delivery to the two-man, white-glove, bulky item sector. Employing more than 400 people it covers the UK from nine regional hubs.