Panther Logistics helps Mattress Online scoop top industry accolade

Two-man delivery specialist Panther Logistics has helped deliver an impressive win for one of its long-standing customers which has scooped a top industry accolade.

Mattress Online was named the Online Retailer of the Year in the National Bed Federation Awards, fending off stiff competition from a bumper crop of entries after impressing a panel of judges who recognised the company for its customer-centric ethos.

The award follows a highly successful 12 months in which Mattress Online has seen phenomenal year-on-year growth of 130 per cent.

Part of the award looked at the company’s sustainability, including its mattress recycling service which has seen huge growth over the past year with a quarter of all customers choosing this service in 2020 which is a 25% increase in just one year.

As part of the non-profit making service Panther Logistics takes away customers’ old mattresses for recycling, to ensure they do not end up in landfill.

Mattress Online’s recycling scheme has been running for almost six years. The company strives to lead the way ahead of anticipated change to the legislation overseeing the disposal of mattresses in an environmentally friendly way.

With two-man deliveries making up a third of all its business, Steve Adams, CEO of Mattress Online, highlighted the importance of Panther Logistics as an extension to the business.

He said: “Our service is every bit as important to our customers as our products themselves. If the mattress doesn’t arrive in good condition, or if the wrong product is delivered or it is late, we know our customers will shop elsewhere – not difficult these days with many more players in the market which is why we need to ensure we deliver an optimum customer experience from start to finish.”

He added: “We have had a strong relationship with Panther Logistics as our delivery partner for over five years.

“The company is a perfect fit for Mattress Online – sharing our values and principles and keeping the customer experience at the heart of our business.”

With Covid-19 doing little to affect sales, Panther Logistics delivery teams have remained busy during the pandemic and work closely with Mattress Online and end customers alike to ensure safe delivery to every household.

Amid a sea of five-star Trustpilot reviews – scoring 4.8 stars out of five among nearly 39,000 customers – Mattress Online was highlighted for its customer experience.

One customer wrote: “Very impressed with the speed of this delivery . . . Delivered promptly and carried upstairs.”

A second customer wrote: “I have bought three mattresses in the last six months. The quality of the brands and the delivery service have been brilliant!”

Gary McKelvey, Managing Director, Panther Logistics commented: “Congratulations to Mattress Online on this latest award win. It is great to see them recognised in this way and we are proud to be their delivery partner.

“As online shopping increases to unprecedented levels, the customer delivery experience has become all the more important. A poor delivery experience can result in a lost customer. We are acutely aware of this and as such take every step to ensure we provide a best in class service at all times.”