Panther Logistics places order for 22 7.5 tonne TGL MAN vehicles to support growth

Leading two-man delivery specialists Panther Logistics has placed an order for 22 new TGL MAN 7.5 tonne to cater to the increased demand driven by the growth in online shopping.

35 new TGX MAN tractor units are also set to arrive later this year as part of Panther’s ongoing investment to support growth.

Panther, which was recently acquired by AIT Worldwide Logistics, has invested £1.1 million into the new vehicles in response to the increased growth and as part of a fleet replacement programme.

The substantial investment has been made to support Panther’s expansion after the requirement for their services rose exponentially due to the rise in demand for non-essential items during the pandemic – a trend which is showing no signs of slowing down.

All vehicles, which will bear Panther’s new livery, will split across five main sites: Gateshead, Preston, Northampton, Warrington, and Castleford.

The new 7.5 tonne TGL vehicles, which have been provided by MAN – a relationship which has spanned over five years – are fitted with forward, rear and side facing live cameras, and also come with playback in order to improve accident management and ensure optimal safety.

Panther’s investment in their new vehicles will also support their ongoing commitment to improving their environmental impact.

The new vehicles will offer increased fuel efficiency, helping to save costs as well as attributing to Panther’s pledge of reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

With a permitted load capacity of 7,500kg the diesel engine vehicles, which are a part of the new MAN Truck Generation, are ideally equipped for final drive deliveries of general loads.

Guy Burgess, Logistics Director at Panther Logistics commented: “Ensuring that we are able to provide the best service possible, is an integral part of Panther’s long standing ethos. In order to facilitate this pledge, the need to scale up our fleet has grown with the company, especially over the course of the pandemic.

“As consumers, have spent more time at home, driving up the demand for non-essential items, Panther has looked to find ways to support growth, build sustainability and improve customer experience in order to sufficiently cater to this unprecedented spike.

“This investment will company’s continued growth and help meet increased demand as consumer buying habits continue to shift towards online purchasing.

“All our new vehicles will not only provide us with the means to help broaden our further our service offering but is also an example of the company proactively seeking to improve its environmental impact.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with MAN, a relationship which has spanned over five years, and welcome the new replacement collection & delivery vehicles to our fleet.”