Panther Warehousing expands depot network with opening of new site in Bracknell

Premium white glove delivery specialist Panther Warehousing has expanded its national network of depots with the opening of a new site in Bracknell on August 1st to support its continued growth.

The 35,000 sq. ft. facility, in Bracknell, this will be the ninth warehouse operated by the company, which specialises in two-man delivery services.

The opening of the new depot follows a period of sustained growth resulting from the increase in online shopping coupled with the extension of the company’s portfolio of services. The move has created a number of new jobs within the area.

The new facility is strategically located and in close proximity to major trunking routes driving further efficiencies into the business.

Gary McKelvey, Commercial Director, Panther Warehousing said the new depot follows increased demand for Panther’s services. He said the facility will enhance the unrivalled service which has already earned Panther the reputation as the UK’s leading next-day, two-man delivery company.

He said: “This is excellent news for Panther and our customers.

“This new facility will enable us to extend our reach in the south, particularly in London and the Home Counties.

“Both direct and end user customers alike will feel the benefits as it will enable us to reduce both handling and stem mileage, and goods will reach their intended destination in pristine condition.”