Panther Warehousing focuses on delivering the ultimate customer experience

Panther Warehousing is bringing its business closer to digital-age customers.

The company has recruited Kirsty Railton as Head of Customer Experience to oversee the ongoing development of its digital offering and to extend the range of communication channels for customers.

Kirsty’s first focus has been to promote the use of Panther’s online chat facility.

Although the facility had previously been on Panther’s website, its use was not widely promoted by the company and it was not clearly visible to customers.

In the three months since Kirsty’s appointment, use of the facility has already doubled from 5,000 ‘chats’ per week to 11,000.

At the same time calls in to the customer services centre have significantly dropped.

Figures show 12,000 calls against 26,000 orders on one week last year, versus 10,500 calls against 35,000 orders in the same week this year – reflecting a fall of 16 per cent in the number of calls.

With a strong background in both logistics and e-commerce Kirsty’s arrival at Panther comes after two years with an international clothing retailer. Her time there gave her experience in e-commerce delivering to every country in the world.

Kirsty also has experience working in the 3PL sector in which held various account management roles focusing on the customer services.

Kirsty said: “For the last 18 years I have gained vast experience working within the customer service and logistics industry. I understand the importance of exceeding customer expectations and ensuring this forms the blueprint for all customer interactions.

“Having worked with a large number of firms throughout my career I have gained a deep understanding of the intricacies of client management. It is great to have an opportunity to work with a company which puts the customer at the forefront of its operation.”

Kirsty’s new position at Panther gives her the opportunity to utilise the skills she has gained over the years for both the benefit of the company and its customers.

Kirsty said: “Panther is a great fit for me – I am a great believer in technology which is the way Panther is also heading.

“The unique thing about Panther is that there is genuine care and empathy with its customers and the company is constantly looking at ways to provide optimum levels of customer service.

“Technology will play a major role in helping us to continue to enhance our offering. By using it in the right way it will allow us to further improve our relationship with customers and to keep building on our customer satisfaction levels through the delivery of a best in class service.”