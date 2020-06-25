Panther Warehousing launches next-day Northern Ireland Service

Panther Warehousing, the two-man, white glove delivery specialist, has once again leapt ahead of the market with the launch of a next-day service in Northern Ireland.

The service – the first of its type from a mainland carrier – is the latest expansion from the growing Northampton-based logistics leader.

The new service has been launched to offer customers greater flexibility and choice as online spending in the UK continues to soar.

The service went live this month after a successful two-week pilot scheme.

Gary McKelvey, Commercial Director at Panther, said: “This new service will ensure Panther’s clients and their customers have the most efficient and reliable service in Northern Ireland.

“Panther provides total flexibility in its service, enabling customers to nominate their day of delivery as well as have their goods delivered to their choice of room.”

“The spike in online shopping sparked by the COVID-19 lockdown is predicted to endure even after the British high street finally opens for business.

“The next-day service is an exciting development and we are delighted to be bring our market-leading two-man service to new customers in Northern Ireland.”

The company’s premium two-man delivery offering includes recovery of recyclable goods and disposal, seven day a week delivery and collections, warehousing and storage, and guaranteed pre-10am and post-6pm delivery.

Panther covers the UK via a network of nine strategically located regional hubs, employs a workforce of over 1000 and offers an end to end fulfilment service.