Panther makes over 8,000 pallet spaces available to help meet ever increasing demand for warehouse space

Two-man delivery specialists Panther Warehousing has freed up over 8000 pallet spaces at its 215,000 sq. ft storage and distribution facility at Normanton, near Wakefield, Yorkshire at which it can provide a full e-commerce solution for large item sales.

With the UK currently in the midst of a nationwide capacity crunch, Panther has freed up space in order to help retailers meet the ongoing demand for home delivery services due to the continuing lockdown by maintaining its supply chain.

And as demand continues to overtake supply at an unprecedented rate, a recurring trend of businesses struggling to source warehouse capacity is beginning to have a serious effect on supply chains up and down the country.

The severity of the current situation has been highlighted by the United Kingdom Warehousing Association (UKWA) which has suggested that over the coming weeks the increased demand for additional warehousing services will be vital to migrating the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak on supply chains and to keep goods moving.

As labour shortages plight the nation due to workers becoming ill, self-isolating or having to care for children at home, the UKWA has said there is a huge strain on warehousing and distribution services.

To assist companies at this challenging time, Panther Warehousing is able to offer full warehousing, pick, pack and distribution services with full stock and inventory visibility and is therefore well-placed to meet the demand created by the ever-increasing number of online shoppers seeking deliveries at home.

With its two-hour delivery slots, pre-10 a.m. and post 6 p.m. services, seven day a week operation and bank holiday and Sunday collections, Panther’s range of flexible options has built up an enviable roll call of customers.

And with Panther offering late cut off times – up to 10 p.m. for next day delivery – the site is ideally suited for distress purchases such as white or brown goods.

Panther Warehousing Commercial Director Gary McKelvey commented: “In times of crisis, business continuity is key and we have done our upmost to ensure that our range of services have remained uninterrupted. Our customers appreciate our approach of shaping our portfolio of services around their customers to provide a seamless best in class service. It has always been at the core of our offering.

“The Coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on every single stage of the supply chain so far, with warehouse capacity becoming yet another casualty of the pandemic.

“We hope that our additional warehousing capacity will be welcomed by both existing and prospective customers seeking support for their home delivery operation.”