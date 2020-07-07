Panther Warehousing ready to pounce on post-coronavirus online boom

Panther Warehousing, the two-man, white glove delivery specialist, is perfectly placed to support business and consumers as UK shopping habits are forever changed by COVID-19.

The recent spike in online shopping sparked by the lockdown imposed to fight the epidemic is predicted to carry on even after the British high street finally opens for business.

A total of two in five (42%) people say they will shop online more frequently after Britons return to work, according to a survey by e-commerce platform ChannelAdvisor and research firm Dynata. The survey of 1,033 UK consumers also found that 40% of shoppers were purchasing luxury items such as fashion items or electronics online.

With its specialist knowledge and experience in the sector, Panther is ideally placed to support retailers thanks to its premium delivery options, weekend delivery and nominated day delivery options. It can also offer next day delivery if the customer specifies it.

Gary McKelvey, Commercial Director, Panther, said: “Online sales numbers are going to stay higher than before coronavirus and flexible deliveries are going to be key as people return to work.

“If people have only just gone back to the office, they are not going to want to take time off for deliveries.

“This is where Panther excels – we place the customer at the forefront of everything we do.

“Panther provides total flexibility in its service, enabling customers to nominate their day of delivery as well as have their goods delivered to their choice of room.

“Our premium two-man delivery offering includes recovery of recyclable goods and disposal, seven day a week collections, warehousing and storage, and guaranteed pre-10am and post-6pm delivery.”

With its headquarters at Northampton, Panther covers the UK via a network of nine strategically located regional hubs, employs a workforce of over 1000 and offers an end to end e-fulfilment service.