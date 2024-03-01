Parcelhero’s move into the £14bn B2B logistics market creates exciting new opportunity for investors

The international delivery expert Parcelhero is introducing Parcelhero Pro, a revolutionary B2B SaaS platform. Its launch creates a new opportunity for potential investors looking to enter the fast-growing B2B logistics market.

The launch of a revolutionary SaaS (software as a service) platform from the international delivery expert Parcelhero creates an exciting opportunity for potential investors looking to get into the £14bn B2B (business to business) logistics market.

Parcelhero Pro’s cutting-edge technology will enable businesses to ship in bulk, optimise cost and completely outsource their after-sales customer support. It is set to disrupt the domestic and international B2B logistics industry when it launches in Q2 2024. Now the company is looking for investors large or small to fund its plans for the growth and marketing of its new platform.

Parcelhero’s Head of Public Relations and Consumer Research, David Jinks M.I.L.T., says: ‘Businesses spend between 5% to 30% of their entire annual revenue on shipping, with billions of pounds wasted every year on inefficient processes and often inflated costs. That’s why there is an urgent need for Parcelhero Pro, which we have invested £15m in developing. It uses groundbreaking technology to give retailers and other growing businesses an end-to-end shipping solution that will enable them to manage and automate every aspect of their shipping, saving time, money and hassle.

‘Enabling companies to choose the best option for each shipment will save them up to 60% on deliveries with the world’s leading couriers. Parcelhero Pro’s revolutionary tracking technology will instantly notify recipients of delays, empowering them to self-serve and proactively resolve their delivery issues. This will reduce the administrative burden on retailers and turn delivery challenges into a competitive advantage.

‘The Parcelhero Group is now launching a campaign on the fundraising platform Floww to fuel our targeted investment in Parcelhero Pro’s marketing and sales. This will help fulfil our aim to become the world’s leading one-stop-shop shipping solution.

‘Currently, most Parcelhero customers are consumers and micro-businesses. By targeting the fast-growing B2B logistics market through our new Parcelhero Pro platform, we will be on an exciting path for further growth over the next five years. The Parcelhero Group has already outpaced all its competitors with 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2012 and 2022 (including 21% CAGR from 2019-22), making it the UK’s fastest-growing logistics comparison group. It had revenues of £25m in 2022 and is forecast to achieve a revenue of £99m in 2028.

‘To realise our vision, we are inviting support from forward-thinking investors. That’s why we are now launching our equity funding campaign on Floww. Floww is an internationally respected fundraising and investment platform, enabling high net worth individuals (HNWI), angel investors and venture capitalists to invest in private companies.

‘Having invested £15m in developing our unique logistics software platform, we’re looking to achieve initial funding of £700k to ensure Parcelhero Pro’s successful market debut. For the first time in our history, we’re offering investors a chance to back this established, highly profitable logistics business that has both a compelling vision for the future and the technology that will take us there.

‘For further information or to register your interest, see our investors page at https://www.parcelhero.com/fundraising-2024