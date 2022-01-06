Partnership between Asendia and DPDgroup to facilitate USA retailers expanding into Europe

Asendia USA, a leading international parcel and mail service, has entered a strategic partnership with DPDgroup to offer fast, cost-effective e-commerce parcel delivery services to Europe from the USA.

Asendia, the joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post, brings together logistics excellence and smart technologies to support e-commerce businesses to grow internationally. Strategically located in 17 subsidiaries worldwide, Asendia offers e-PAQ — its specialist range of international packet and parcel services designed for online retailers. As part of La Poste Groupe, Asendia and DPDgroup have come together to build a premium service level, e-PAQ Elite, powered in Europe by DPD.

DPDgroup is the largest parcel delivery network in Europe, and the exciting partnership with Asendia USA will facilitate remarkable growth opportunities in the region. Last year, the United States was the second-largest partner for European Union imports, accounting for 11.8% of total imports, according to Eurostat.

Over the past decade, trade between the US and the EU has experienced continuous growth, with only a small decrease in 2019 as the pandemic began to impact activities. Retail e-commerce sales in Western Europe are predicted to continue to rise through 2025, according to eMarketer. By the end of 2022, e-commerce sales will account for 14.8% of total retail sales in the region and hit nearly $660 billion, up from $430 billion in 2019.

e-PAQ Elite, powered in Europe by DPD will give US retailers access to delivery into the largest European e-commerce markets (France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, UK) in 3-5 business days. Retailers can also benefit from optimized tracking and different customs options including prepaid and paid at destination, depending on their business. The solution is fully available and some top e-commerce brands have already been onboarded during the pilot phase.

In addition, e-PAQ Elite, powered in Europe by DPD, offers Predict, an end-consumer app which offers advanced notifications, 1-hour delivery windows, live-tracking, delivery rescheduling, and sustainable delivery options. And retailers can access their own dedicated portal, myDPD, supporting live tracking, multi-device delivery management, easy-to-use support, and feedback options.

“The strategic alliance between Asendia and DPDgroup creates new opportunities for retailers wanting to break into or further develop their sales to Europe,” says Marc Pontet, Chief Executive Officer, Asendia.

Pontet added: “Our pilot customers have shown how e-PAQ Elite, powered in Europe by DPD, will give B2C shippers a fast and more affordable option. Reliable, sensitively priced delivery drives conversions in cross-border e-commerce, which is why we’re expecting this to be a popular choice for US retailers striving to win and retain new European customers.”

More about Asendia — A global network with local presence

Asendia is a world leader in international e-commerce, delivering packages, parcels, mail and publications to over 200 destinations globally. Asendia, the joint venture between La Poste and Swiss Post, supports businesses through logistics excellence and smart technologies to growth internationally, making cross-border commerce easy, reliable, and sustainable.

Through acquisitions and partnerships worldwide, Asendia provides brands with digital solutions that improve the e-commerce shopping experience and drive expansion with connections to global marketplaces

Asendia is committed to sustainability, offsetting all CO2 emissions for transport, excluding first-mile and last-mile deliveries.

Asendia employs over 1,500 people in 17 subsidiaries based in Europe, UK, Asia Pacific and the USA.

