Passing of B&B Attachments Founder George Bell

B&B Attachments pay tribute to its founder and dear friend George Bell. George passed away on the 5th of October 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

George was loved by his family and friends, and it cannot be put into words the loss that is felt by his passing. In addition to his family, those of us who had the opportunity to work with George feel a tremendous loss.

George and wife Irene Bell founded B&B Attachments in 1980. Trading first from their home in Headley, near Newbury, to then expanding the business to Inkpen, Berkshire, and later opening its office in the Northeast of England, where George was born.

George had a great love for his hometown of Newcastle upon Tyne, with its bustling atmosphere, cultural heritage, and of course its football team. George was black and white through and through and enjoyed many a match day at St James Park.

George had a smile for everyone he met. No one was a stranger for long. Everyone wanted to be around George. Customers gravitated to his kind and authentic nature and orders came easily to him, mainly due to George’s personality and charisma. George worked with passion, integrity, and an unwavering determination. Under George and Irene’s leadership the business went from strength to strength.

B&B remember George, as an amazing person who played a unique and special role in the lives of all who knew him. Even after retirement George generously gave his knowledge, his expertise, and his time to anyone who needed it.

Every one of us who knew George and worked alongside him will remember him with great affection. As George would often say, when all is said and done, however much you like your work, it’s the people that really make the difference, and George made the difference.

This is a particularly difficult and painful time for his family. In extending to Irene and all the family our heartfelt condolences.

B&B Attachments celebrates the life of George Bell, our founder and pioneer.

George Bell 1942 – 2022