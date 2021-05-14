Pentalver commences further expansion at London Gateway Terminal

On Monday 19 April, Pentalver Transport Limited, a subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W), commenced work on Phase 3 of their terminal development at Berth 7, DP World London Gateway, the UK’s largest automated and fastest growing deep-sea container port in the UK.

Pentalver first began operating on the site in 2014, shortly after the port opened in November 2013. Since then, and as a result of London Gateway’s continued success as the UK’s first automated deep-sea container port, G&W invested in further expansion in 2015 and again in 2018, with the current nine-acre site handling in excess of 100,000 containers per annum and with a current capacity of 4,000 TEU.

Phase 3 of the development, which is planned to be completed in Q4 2021, will see the operation expand to 14 acres, increasing both maintenance and repair and reefer operations whilst increasing the overall site capacity to 7,400 TEU, enabling additional storage for customers. In addition, the terminal will become a 24-hour operation, providing access to return and collect both empty and laden containers to feed the vital haulier links that keep the nation flowing.

“We are proud of our long-standing collaborative relationship with DP World at London Gateway, and I am delighted that, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, we continue to invest in the further expansion of our container terminal,” said Chris Lawrenson, G&W Managing Director of UK Terminal Services. “The further enhancements to our Pentalver terminal will ensure that we continue to provide a first-class, competitive service to our customers across a range of product offerings including loaded and empty container storage, reefer and dry container maintenance and repair, transport and cargo handling.”

Ernst Schulze, CEO of DP World in the UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with Pentalver and are committed to keeping DP World in the UK at the heart of Britain’s trading future, providing the right trading infrastructure and smart logistical solutions for our customers. By deciding to further expand their facilities, Pentalver is taking advantage of the significant amount of land we currently have available for development at London Gateway, which is the UK’s most technologically advanced and fastest growing container port, and benefit from its fast, reliable and flexible links to international supply chains and markets.”

More about G&W

G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads organised in locally managed operating regions with 7,300 employees serving 3,000 customers.

G&W’s UK/Europe Region companies include Freightliner; the UK’s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest freight rail provider, and Pentalver, a leading UK container logistics services provider.

Freightliner is an established rail freight provider offering customers a wide range of safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions to cater for the requirements of a diverse market sector. With an extensive offering of bulk freight transportation services as well as the 770,000 maritime containers we move per year by both road and rail, Freightliner provides the complete logistics package, ensuring satisfaction from port to door.

Pentalver’s strategically located off-dock facilities at Felixstowe, Southampton and London Gateway, along with their inland hub at Cannock, offer diverse container services such as road haulage, container storage, container repairs, refrigeration services and cargo handling. Pentalver is also one of the UK’s leading container sales and bespoke container conversions providers.

