Personal Freight Services’ business grows post-Brexit after deploying Descartes’ e-Customs solution

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, has helped Personal Freight Services Ltd, an Irish-owned freight forwarding, warehousing, and customs brokerage service provider, to grow its business post-Brexit following deployment of the Descartes e-Customs solution.

Operating out of Dublin, freight industry leader, Personal Freight Services Ltd serves the UK, Europe, Australasia, the USA and Canada. With a customer-driven approach to business based on years of collective experience in transport, warehousing, and customs, combined with the deployment of Descartes’ e-Customs solution, it was equipped with the necessary expertise and tools ahead of time to successfully nurture its customers through the Brexit transition period without disruption and has attracted many new clients.

Cian Hore, Director of Personal Freight Services Ltd comments: “Brexit has undoubtedly presented many challenges across the freight industry, but we were committed to delivering unrivalled support to our customers. That meant planning, undergoing training and implementing the Descartes software eighteen months ago to ensure we were prepared to cope with the phenomenal increase in complex customs declarations. With the support of the Descartes team, we’re now confidently able to navigate the complex customs procedures. We’re taking calls every day from customers and prospects to provide assistance and expert guidance to those who are not yet prepared. As a result of being correctly prepared for Brexit, and our commitment to prioritising our clients, we’ve seen our business grow.”

Pol Sweeney, VP Sales and Business Manager UK for Descartes adds: “Personal Freight Services Ltd is an exemplary business for not just surviving but thriving during such turbulent times. It has been a pleasure to support this customer-centric firm with our e-Customs solution along with expert training from our team. This highlights the importance of being Brexit-ready – for those organisations not yet prepared, there is still an opportunity to take action now, and avoid further business disruption.”

