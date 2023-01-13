Personal Service from Diamond Trucks sees first Renault truck for Wilson McCurdy Jnr Haulage

Ballymena-based Wilson McCurdy Jnr Haulage has added its first ever Renault truck to the fleet, with word-of-mouth recommendations and exceptional personal service from local dealer, Diamond Trucks, prompting the new vehicle selection.

The new T520 High 6×2 pusher is equipped with Renault Trucks efficient 13 litre DTI engine, delivering maximum power of 382kw and maximum torque of 2550 Nm; behind this is Renault Trucks’ Optidriver AT 2612F gearbox with automatic clutch. Optional extras include Alcoa Dura-Bright aluminium wheels, roof-mounted twin air horns and the cab is finished in striking red paint with matching bumper corners, centre and steps. It joins the 7-strong Wilson McCurdy Jnr fleet on general haulage with regular runs out of Cork, Limerick and Kerry then on across Ireland and the UK.

With other operators in the area talking and recommending Renault Trucks, Director, Wilson McCurdy Junior, thought he would take a look for himself: “Word gets about on lorries, what’s good and what’s bad, and we were hearing good reports about the Renault trucks. We contacted Diamond Trucks in Mallusk and arranged for a T480 demo which performed very well. We especially liked the new Evolution model, and I was particularly impressed with the updated cab shape, increased internal storage, more comfortable bunk, an improved steering column as well as a revised honeycomb grill and new LED headlights. It just has the wow factor.”

The dealer back-up service was also instrumental in Wilson’s new vehicle selection: “Keeping our trucks out on the road with minimal downtime is essential so excellent dealer back up is vital. We were impressed by the team at Diamond Trucks, and their down-to-earth approach and having only had a two-year warranty with another manufacturer, the comprehensive four year repair and maintenance contract from Renault Trucks sealed the deal.

Wilson also explains how the personal touch by Matthew Keys at Diamond Trucks was highly appreciated: “Over the years, we’ve bought around 15 trucks from different manufacturers and the T520 High was the first ever new truck to be personally delivered. Matthew Keys’ customer service is first class, bringing the new truck to our yard late one Friday night. He went the extra mile and in doing so, demonstrated that our business was important to Diamond Trucks. We have never experienced this from other manufacturers, and it resonates with the way we do business with our own loyal customers.”

The T520 High’s cab interior has been specified with optional extras for the driver’s comfort including 40L fridge, heated seat, insulated cab curtains, leather steering wheel and air conditioning. “It’s important that the driver is happy, he’s out in the truck Monday to Friday so we opted for a bigger cab. So far so good, the driver likes the cab, there’s plenty of room and it’s comfortable. As long as it continues to perform well, we will definitely consider adding another Renault truck our fleet.”

