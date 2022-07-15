ZEBRA - Enabling. Performance Inspiring. Potential.
YANMAR Engines new 5 year warranty
ZEBRA - One unified software platform. Endless and easy upgradeability
Hytera logistics and distribution two way radio communication product solutions
Peter Aarsen, new CEO for Yanmar Energy Systems International
Peter Aarsen, new CEO for Yanmar Energy Systems International

Peter Aarsen appointed new CEO for Yanmar Energy Systems International

MHWmagazine 2 hours ago Appointments

Samir Laoukili new President of Yanmar Europe B.V.

Yanmar Europe B.V., EMEA subsidiary of the world-leading provider of power solutions from Japan, announces two new appointments. As per July 1st, Peter Aarsen will become Yanmar’s new CEO to lead the worldwide Energy Systems business unit. On the same date, Samir Laoukili will succeed Peter Aarsen as the new President of Yanmar Europe B.V.

Peter Aarsen joined Yanmar fifteen years ago and was appointed President of Yanmar Europe B.V. in 2014, after holding various positions in the company. In recent years his involvement in the Energy Systems business gradually increased. His broad technical knowledge and understanding of the rapidly changing energy market led to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of Yanmar Energy Systems International by Group Management in Japan. He is the second non-Japanese Executive to lead a global business unit, reflecting expresses the confidence bestowed upon him.

Samir Laoukili has been working for Yanmar for almost ten years in various Finance positions, including his current positions as Chief Finance Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Yanmar Europe. In his current position he coordinates the European Finance function from Yanmar’s Regional Headquarters in The Netherlands and is also CFO of the newly acquired battery technology company ELEO in Helmond. His appointment as President of Yanmar Europe B.V. confirms Yanmar’s trust in his capabilities to successfully lead the organization in the new challenges ahead.

https://www.Yanmar.com/eu/About-Us/

 

Tags

Post Your Latest News On MHW

Check Also

Suttons International appoint new Global Commercial Director to support continued growth

Suttons International appoint new Global Commercial Director to support continued growth

Suttons International are proud to announce the appointment of David Goekoop to the role of …

MHW Latest Top Tweets

© Copyright North Lodge Media Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Site made by Perceptionscape