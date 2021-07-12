Pets at Home partners with Panther Logistics

British pet supplies retailer Pets at Home has selected leading white glove two-man delivery specialists Panther Logistics as their two-man delivery partner.

Panther, which has a national presence across the UK, will offer their seven day a week next day delivery 2-man services where they will be responsible for delivering large items such as rabbit hutches and dog cages.

The Northamptonshire-based company has rapidly expanded in recent years as clients have reaped the commercial benefit of being able to offer flexible deliveries, including their seven-day-a-week delivery, which is being provided to Pets at Home.

All deliveries will be collected out of Pets at Home’s Distribution Centre in Swan Valley, Northampton for the next morning.

Samuel Scott, Panther’s Head of Sales & Marketing commented: “Pets at Home is one of the UK’s best known and respected brands in the pet and retail space and we are delighted to assist in scaling their delivery capabilities following the reliance on online shopping.

“We see ourselves as an extension to its customer’s customer service offering and look forward to helping Pets at Home provide a flexible and professional delivery service to its customers.”

Sam Farhall, Head of Digital Operations: “We are always looking at ways we can improve our customer offer and we’re pleased to be working with Panther to offer their specialist two-person delivery service, which will provide a new and easy option for customers who purchase our larger products.”