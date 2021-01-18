Pets At Home renews Telematics Solution from Microlise

Pets At Home, the UK’s leading pet care business, has renewed its partnership with Microlise in a new multi-year agreement, which will see the company continuing to utilise Microlise’s Fleet Performance telematics solution, as well as its Health & Safety module.

Since its initial deployment, the Microlise solution has delivered improved fleet intelligence and efficiency. The solution has reduced mileage run through analysis of fleet activity, and has supported improved scheduling and route selection. Improved communication has also helped to mitigate delivery issues before they arise, and improve depot, driver and customer communication.

The company is also utilising Microlise’s Health & Safety module, which provides detailed analysis of any incidents that occur, supporting and protecting drivers, as well as providing contextual speed monitoring.

The Pets at Home fleet of 36 HGV and 20 vans support a network of over 450 stores throughout the UK. The network of stores, grooming salons and veterinary practices provide pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, through to first opinion veterinary care and world-class specialist veterinary hospitals.

“Our operating philosophy is to provide the highest standard of service, product and value,” said Steve Travis, General Manager Transport, at Pets At Home. “As part of this process, we will continue to deploy Microlise technology as it provides us with the best fleet visibility, security and operational intelligence. We believe that Microlise’s ongoing investment in R&D, and ability to respond to our specific requirements, will also help us to future-proof our business as we continue to develop our pet care ecosystem.”

“Microlise telematics deliver clear, actionable and targeted information along with tools to support performance, safety and compliance. We are delighted to continue to partner with Pets At Home and support them as they deliver an improved end-customer experience,” said Nadeem Raza, Microlise Chief Executive Officer.

Microlise is one of Europe’s largest technology, telematics and transport management solution providers, working with the UK’s 15 largest retailers and managing more than 500,000 active vehicle connections worldwide.

For further information about Microlise products, visit www.microlise.com/products.