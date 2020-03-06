Pets Corner supports warehousing with WiFi from Redway Networks

Pets Corner – the Uk’s leading ethical pet retailer has implemented a fast, reliable enterprise wireless solution from Redway Networks in its newly constructed warehouse in Handcross, West Sussex. The new wireless solution provides reliable connectivity and communications for Pets Corner’s warehousing operations and supports its national distribution of pet related products.

As the second largest specialist pet retailer in the UK with a distribution service to 149 stores, Pets Corner’s warehouse is a busy and complex environment that relies on many different devices and software to control operations, so a high-performance, robust wireless network is crucial for ensuring the efficient flow of pet products in and out of the warehouse.

Fast, consistent signal required for new warehouse

Pets Corner required a wireless solution that would meet the high demands it would place on its wireless network, such as a fast, consistent signal throughout the warehouse and support for digital picking, mobile computing, automated forklifts, laptops and smart phones for more than 30 staff.

Pets Corner employed YourDMS to manage the IT project for its new warehouse and chose a wireless solution provider.

Richard Smith, IT Infrastructure Project Manager at YourDMS says: “It was vital that the new wireless network was capable of supporting Pets Corner’s business needs for efficiency and accuracy in the warehouse and the distribution of the products it sells. As this new build warehouse was ‘greenfield’ with no existing infrastructure, the wireless project was deemed high risk so it was important we selected a wireless specialist who had experience in the warehousing sector with high-quality products that would support Pets Corner’s growing supply chain”.

Redway delivers flexibility around a complex project

The wireless project was complex as it had to be designed ‘off plan’ and Pets Corner wanted to avoid typical warehouse WiFi issues such as dropouts and patchy coverage. Richard says: “We needed a wireless provider who was flexible and could work around construction issues, including project delays and who could anticipate from the offset how the installation of the warehouse racks and electronics would impact the performance of the new WiFi once it was operational. A real ‘pain point’ for us in the initial stages was how well the WiFi would cope with Pets Corner’s automated systems once the warehouse up and running but Redway recognised this and proved they had the experience to get the foundations right from the start, with the insight to see that our requirements may change once the warehouse was operational. Redway offered a post construction survey which meant this problem automatically disappeared”.

A seamless WiFi capable of supporting internet- dependent tools

After a thorough evaluation, Redway Networks was chosen to supply the new wireless solution and provided Pets Corner with a three-step delivery approach which included a predictive survey, installation and post construction survey to ensure optimum wireless coverage and performance.

Redway Networks then recommended a Cambium Cloud-Managed WiFi solution with 27 cnPilot indoor and external access points to automate Pets Corner’s warehousing operations, office, car park and lorry bays. To ensure ultimate efficiency, Redway installed 19 access points at each end of the warehouse’s isles with 30-degree directional antenna to ensure the signal is strongest where it is needed and that the aisles never experience dark spots.

Three external access points were installed outside the warehouse to connect the lorry bays and move stock straight to the warehouse shelves using Pets Corner’s new fleet of auto positioning forklift trucks – fully integrated with an upgraded, highly efficient stock control system. Five omni-directional access points were fitted in the office to support mobile devices and access to warehousing software.

Richard says: “Redway Networks delivered on every front and we now have a modern, robust, secure wireless network solution capable of supporting Pets Corner’s business operations both now and into the future.”

New wireless supports Pets Corners fast paced operations

Pets Corner now has a seamless wireless communication network that supports all its warehousing and logistical operations. The WiFi provides complete warehouse coverage for fast, accurate automated stock replenishment which has improved efficiency. Richard says: “What we love about the new WiFi solution is there’s no difference in coverage when you walk around the warehouse and no drop offs for the end user, which means the access point handover is seamless”.

Complete on-going support from Redway Networks

Richard says: “The wireless network is the foundation for all operations from stock into the warehouse to delivery out to Pets Corner’s stores and having a robust, secure system that never loses signal is improving the supply chain”.

Richard concludes: “Redway Networks will continue to support us, and this is invaluable as Pets Corner continues to grow and the warehouse becomes increasingly stocked. The service we have received so far is outstanding and I look forward to working with Redway Networks on future wireless projects”.

More about Redway Networks

Redway Networks is a leading WiFi specialist with expertise in the planning, design and installation of enterprise-wide wireless networking solutions that deliver affordability, scalability and a frictionless deployment to its customers. Using world-leading hardware and technology Redway Networks supports all your organisation’s connectivity needs and provides the foundation for your digital business.

www.redwaynetworks.com