Yanmar dealer expands Newport site with state-of-the-art workshop

Phoenix Hire and Sales Ltd, Yanmar’s official dealer for South Wales, Gloucestershire and Bristol, has opened an 8,000sqft new workshop facility at its depot in Newport. As one of the country’s largest tool, plant and powered access specialists, the state-of-the-art development will support the company’s continued expansion plans.

Equipped with the latest tooling, diagnostics equipment and a wide range of spare parts, the workshop will provide repair and refurbishment solutions for customers across the region – ensuring compliance and enabling the team to effectively service Stage V compact machinery.

As the company continues to expand rapidly, the new facility is positioned as an investment into the community. With ambitions to double its workforce, Phoenix plans to appoint a number of new specialist engineers, as well as expand its apprenticeship programme.

Jason Derraven, sales and marketing director at Phoenix Hire and Sales Ltd, commented: “Since being appointed to the Yanmar dealer network in August 2018, we have continued to expand our operations across Wales and the surrounding regions. In 2020, we invested more than £1.5m in our dedicated hire division, which continues to experience huge demand, and in 2021 we opened our purpose-built sales depot in Newport.

“Expanding our Newport facility is an essential part of capitalising on continued business growth and growing market share across Wales and the surrounding areas.”

David Cockayne, UK & Ireland Sales Manager (South) at Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, added: “Since being appointed to the Yanmar dealer network, Phoenix Hire and Sales Ltd has achieved remarkable growth, with seven depots now operational across Wales. With new plant sales remaining strong and demand for hire services rocketing, we wish Jason and his team the very best of luck in opening the new workshop, as well as their continued expansion ambitions.

“A key priority for Yanmar within the UK is to increase access to our class-leading portfolio for customers nationwide. Phoenix Hire and Sales Ltd is a hugely valuable part of our network and is helping to drive impressive demand for our equipment across Wales, Gloucestershire and Bristol.”

For more information about Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA, or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.yanmar.com/gb/construction.

For more information about Phoenix Hire and Sales Ltd, visit www.phoenix-hire-sales.co.uk.