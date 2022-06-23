Planning application submitted for Quantafuel’s first plastics upcycling plant in the UK

Quantafuel ASA has submitted a planning application to develop its first plastics upcycling plant in the UK.

Quantafuel is applying for permission to build the plastics processing plant on a 12-acre site on the eastern edge of Port of Sunderland, in the North East of England.

It will be the first plant operated by Quantafuel in the UK, which will chemically recycle plastics to produce a substitute for fossil oil, reducing C02 emissions by around 50% compared to incineration. The oil produced will then be used to produce new, high-quality products.

Quantafuel has submitted the planning application after holding consultation events in the local community, and distributing leaflets to thousands of homes, inviting people to find out more about the plans.

The planning application is expected to be registered by Sunderland City Council in the next few days and will then be available to view online.

Last month, Quantafuel signed an option agreement with the Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller, which means that Quantafuel has first option to develop the land.

Lars Rosenløv, CEO of Quantafuel, said: “New facilities are needed to help deal with plastic waste and we can offer a long-term, sustainable alternative to incineration and landfill that will provide significant environmental benefits, whilst also creating new jobs in Sunderland.

“We have considered our plans in detail and have consulted widely with the community and are delighted to have now submitted a planning application. We look forward to further engagement with the community during the summer as we await the outcome of the planning decision in autumn.”

Cllr Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, said the council had worked hard to attract investment into the port and was excited about the development of new, low carbon businesses on the site, which will boost the UK’s circular economy.

“The port is key to the city’s development plans and we continue to invest in it to develop our rail, road, and sea links, which are vital to attracting such global investment. We look forward to working with Quantafuel as it develops its plans through the planning process.”

The proposal

Subject to planning permission, Quantafuel is planning to have the plastics recycling plant operational in 2024, creating around 100 new, long-term jobs. It will also support around 200 jobs during construction and create training and apprenticeship opportunities for the local community.

If approved, the facility will be designed to process around 100,000 tonnes of low value plastic waste, such as soft food packaging and a variety of domestic and industrial plastics.

By using a pyrolysis process, it will transform the waste into raw materials that can be used again in the production of high-grade plastic. Currently, this waste is sent to landfill or incinerated.

The raw materials produced will be shipped from the port to customers in the petrochemical industry, while gas produced will be used to power the plant.

For more information about Quantafuel, go to www.quantafuel.com