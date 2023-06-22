Plantworx Innovation Award Winners: Celebrating innovation in the construction equipment sector

The Plantworx Innovation Awards 2023, (12th June, East of England Arena, Peterborough) held in recognition of groundbreaking innovations in the construction equipment sector, showcased the industry’s commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Despite the challenges faced by the industry in recent years, the awards demonstrated that companies remain dedicated to investing in research and development to drive progress.

The awards, hosted by Plantworx, featured seven main categories, each highlighting exceptional advancements in various aspects of the construction equipment sector.

Winners, runners-up, and highly commended entries were honoured in each category, showcasing the breadth of innovation taking place within the industry. Presenting the awards was, Shaun Wallace, AKA, The Dark Destroyer from the TV Quiz show – The Chase, infront of an audience of 300 guests!

The Non-operated Plant & Support Products category, sponsored by Datatag, recognized outstanding achievements in this field. Elite GSS claimed the prestigious award for their Hi-Vis Ballast Block, an innovative water-filled stabilizer system for fencing. This simple yet effective solution enhances safety for construction workers and pedestrians while contributing to sustainability targets with its use of recycled materials. Hydrotechnik’s Minimess® Monster pressure test kit, a groundbreaking product for on-site hydraulic pressure testing, received the runner-up position in this category.

In the Best Environmental Initiative category, sponsored by KGP Automotive Intelligence, the industry’s commitment to sustainability shone through. Lifos was declared the winner for their Lifos Fort PV power storage system, which enables off-grid construction sites to become connected sites within minutes. Auger Torque’s Cone Crusher Bucket, facilitating on-site recycling on even the smallest sites, earned the runner-up position.

The Safety category, sponsored by Caterpillar, recognised Spillard Safety Systems as the winner for their AI Human Detection System, effectively preventing accidents caused by human-machine interaction. Onwave’s OWL active geo-fencing solution, ensuring safety for lone workers and preventing accidents on-site, received a highly commended award.

The Best Use of Technology – Including Digital Innovation category, sponsored by Futureworx, acknowledged companies that harnessed technology to address industry challenges. MachineMax received a highly commended award for their sensor-based fleet management system, enhancing asset lifetime for rental companies. MP Filtri’s CMP VIEW Analysis Software, enabling simple hydraulic oil analysis, also earned a highly commended award.

The Best Security Initiative category, sponsored by the CEA Policing Fund, celebrated Digger Guard as the winner for their Vandal Guard cab protection system, addressing the issue of vandalism with a practical and secure solution.

The Engineering & Design category, sponsored by the Construction Equipment Association, saw two joint winners. Digga Europe’s HALO Earth Drill Alignment System, utilizing LED lights to enhance auger drilling efficiency, shared the award with Mecalac’s Revotruck, a revolutionary redesign of the site dumper, making material transportation safer.

In the Training & Skills Development category, sponsored by Merlo, Flannery Plant Hire and Leica Geosystems were honored as joint winners for their respective initiatives aimed at attracting and upskilling talent within the construction equipment sector.

The Plantworx Innovation Awards featured two Special Recognition Awards. British Steel received the first award for its Laser Detection of Surface Defects, revolutionizing quality control in steel production. The second Special Recognition Award went to Xerotech for their Hibernium Battery Pack, an adaptable lithium-ion battery platform for construction and mining equipment.

The Plant and Hire Aid Alliance, a consortium of companies in the plant and plant hire industry, was presented with the Special Recognition Award for Outstanding Humanitarian Contribution. The alliance has played a vital role in supporting the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, providing essential supplies to those affected by the conflict.

