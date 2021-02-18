Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 open for entries

Winners announced at Plastics Recycling Show Europe in November

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 are now open for entries in seven categories. Product designers, design engineers, raw material producers, plastics manufacturers, brand owners, retailers, plastics recycling machine producers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the whole value chain are invited to enter the fourth edition of the prestigious awards, which are open to organisations and individuals throughout Europe: https://prseventeurope.com

The seven award categories are: Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product; Building & Construction Product; Household & Leisure Product; Plastic Packaging Product; Product Technology Innovation; Recycling Machinery Innovation and Plastics Recycling Ambassador.

“The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe recognise and celebrate the innovation driving the circular and sustainable use of plastics,” said Ton Emans, PRE President. “In spite of the tough year that was 2020, we know that individuals, companies and organisations up and down the supply chain are more determined than ever to dramatically increase the recycling and sustainable use of plastics. We are expecting the contenders for the Plastics Recycling Awards 2021 from major brands to innovative start-ups to raise the bar of innovation and achievement even higher!”

Entries for the awards will close on Friday 16 April 2021. Shortlisted finalists will be announced at a live online ceremony on 16 June. Winners will be presented with their awards at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) taking place at the RAI, Amsterdam 4-5 November 2021. All finalists will also be showcased at PRSE.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2020 winners, announced in December, were:

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product: SENSEO® Eco Coffee Maker by Philips

Building & Construction Product: GreenMatter by GreenMatter

Household & Leisure Product: S’cure ECO Post Consumer Edition by Samsonite Europe NV

Plastic Packaging Product: evian® (re)new in-home water appliance by Danone

Recycled Product Technology Innovation: SealPPeel by Verstraete in mould labels, a Multi-Color Company

Recycling Machinery Innovation: Gel-less film recycling with Mas Technology by Caroda BV and MAS Maschinen-und Anlagenbau Schulz GmbH

Plastics Recycling Ambassador: Professor Kim Ragaert of Ghent University

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE. EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen GmbH is platinum sponsor of the 2021 Awards.

The Plastics Recycling Show is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

For more information and online entry to the Plastics Recycling Awards 2021 visit: https://prseventeurope.com