Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 open for entries

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 are now open for entries. Brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers and designers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machine manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the whole value chain are invited to enter the prestigious awards.

The seven award categories are: Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product; Building & Construction Product; Household & Leisure Product; Plastic Packaging Product; Product Technology Innovation; Recycling Machinery Innovation; and Plastics Recycling Ambassador.

“Today the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are recognised as a leading benchmark in the circular and sustainable use of plastics in Europe,” said Ton Emans, PRE President. “The use of recycled plastic and the evolving technologies are essential for the achievement of recycling targets. This is also evident through the increasing popularity of the awards – we are expecting to see even more entries for 2023 and look forward to the latest achievements.”

The closing date for entries will be Tuesday, 20 December 2022. Shortlisted finalists will be showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) taking place at the RAI, Amsterdam 10-11 May 2023. On the second day, the winners of the seven categories will be presented with their awards.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE. FIMIC SRL is platinum sponsor of the 2023 Awards.

To qualify for an award entries must meet a number of criteria including that products and innovations must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe; products must contain a minimum of 50% recycled content and all entries must promote sustainability and the circular economy. Detailed criteria and qualifying features for each category are on the website. http://prseventeurope.com/prse2023/en/page/enter

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 winners were:

• Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product: Sustainable modular headliner for vehicle interiors and downstream recycling solutions by Grupo Antolin

• Building & Construction Product: SOLAR HEAT panels from recycled plastic by Montello spa & WET/Ecopixel srl

• Household & Leisure Product: StepUp Pedal Bin by Brabantia

• Plastic Packaging Product: Recyclable collation shrink film with outstanding PCR content by Freiberger Lebensmittel GmbH, alesco Folien GmbH & Co.KG, Ecoplast Kunststoffrecycling GmbH, Borealis AG

• Plastics Recycling Ambassador: Mik Van Gaever, Fost Plus

• Product Technology Innovation: Recyclable Mono PE Pouch by Procter & Gamble

• Recycling Machinery Innovation: Mistral+CONNECT by Pellenc ST

For video highlights of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 visit: https://youtu.be/Ht5WdYdg8nw

For more information and online entry to the Plastics Recycling Awards 2023 visit: https://prseventeurope.com