Plastics Recycling Awards Europe Finalists’ Reveal to Livestream on 15 June

Dr Florika Fink-Hooijer, European Commission’s Director General for Environment, to Keynote

Finalists in seven categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2021 will be revealed in a livestream event taking place on Tuesday 15 June. Keynote speaker for the event will be Dr Florika Fink-Hooijer, Director General Environment Department at the European Commission. Participation in all elements of the online event is free of charge.

The Director General Dr Florika Fink-Hooijer’s keynote presentation will cover the latest updates on the legislative developments and the European Commission’s objectives for improving manufacture and management of plastic under, among others, the New Circular Economy Action Plan.

Two sponsored “Ask the Expert” Livestreams with Q & A’s will also feature in the day’s programme. Marta Sans Peña, Technical Service and Development Engineer and Tugce Asici-van Houselt, Senior New Business Development Manager Plastic Additives will deliver the first Ask The Expert session sponsored by Milliken Chemical Europe.

The second presentation entitled Advancing a Circular Economy through recycled and renewable based source materials will be with Richard Roudeix, Senior Vice President of Olefins and Polyolefins for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India at LyondellBasell.

Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe will deliver his keynote presentation on the next steps required to ensure the long-term objective of making plastics genuinely circular before the finalists’ reveal ceremony begins, which will be at 13:30 CET.

The seven award categories, each hotly contested with a record-breaking number of entries this year, are: Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product; Building & Construction Product; Household & Leisure Product; Plastic Packaging Product; Product Technology Innovation; Recycling Machinery Innovation and Plastics Recycling Ambassador.

The successful finalists will be showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), taking place 4-5 November at the RAI, Amsterdam, with the winners announced on the second day of the event. The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE. EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen GmbH, Fimic SRL and Tomra Sorting Recycling are platinum sponsors of the 2021 Awards.

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is a free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

For more information on the livestream event and to register, visit: https://www.prseventeurope.com/prse2021/en/page/livestream-programme