Plastics Recycling Show Europe postponed – New dates to be announced

The organisers of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) have announced the postponement of PRSE 2020, scheduled to take place on 25 and 26 March 2020 at the RAI Amsterdam, in the light of the evolving novel coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.

The decision was made following consultations with exhibitors, speakers, pre-registered visitors and the venue, and considering the significant impact of international travel at this time.

Our first consideration under these difficult circumstances must be for the health and well-being of all stakeholders involved in the event while national governments seek to contain the spread of this disease.

We are currently liaising with our exhibitors and other stakeholders to arrange alternative dates for PRSE. We will issue a further announcement as soon as dates are confirmed. The latest information will also be posted on the event website: https://prseventeurope.com/

The announcement of the winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe, due to be made on 26 March has also been postponed.

We thank our exhibitors, speakers, awards finalists and event visitors for their ongoing support for the Plastics Recycling Show Europe and the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe.

Organised jointly by Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe, PRSE is a pan-European, free-to-attend exhibition and a conference designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from across the entire plastics recycling value chain to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. Organisations exhibiting at the event include plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations. The 2019 edition of PRSE hosted 3,250 delegates and 120 exhibiting companies and 170 organisations had already booked to exhibit at the event planned for 25-26 March 2020.