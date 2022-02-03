Plastics Recycling Show Europe returns to Amsterdam 22-23 June 2022

Visitor Registration is now open

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), the pan-European exhibition and conference dedicated to plastics recycling, returns to Hall 12 at the RAI Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 22-23 June 2022. Online visitor registration is now open at: https://www.prseventeurope.com/

“The free-to-attend Plastics Recycling Show Europe conference and exhibition is the focal point of plastics recycling in Europe,” said Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe President. “Now in its sixth edition, PRSE is a must-visit event to discover all the latest technical and commercial developments and stay up to date with the legislative landscape of our industry.”

“PRSE was such a success in 2021 with record numbers of exhibitors and visitors,” said Matt Barber, PRSE Event Director at Crain Communications. “Already we are receiving very strong interest in the 2022 event and I have every expectation we will see the event grow just as dramatically again this year.”

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

Over 150 companies and organisations from across Europe have already signed up to exhibit at what is set to be by far the largest PRSE show to date including: Aimplas, Berry Global, Bollegraf, EREMA, Evonik, FIMIC, Krauss Maffei Extrusion, Lindner Recyclingtech, Kraton Polymers, Krones, Milliken, Pellenc ST, Starlinger, Tomra Sorting, Veolia and Zen Robotics. Recycled polymers supply organisation Poly to Poly is Platinum event sponsor.

The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth throughout the free-to-attend two-day conference, which provides a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Conference sessions will cover the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe. Materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, polyolefin waste streams, polypropylene (PP) and polystyrene (PS) recycling.

The winners of all seven award categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2022 will be announced at the event on 23 June and all finalists will be showcased in the exhibition. Entries to the awards close on 7 March. For details of how to enter visit: https://prseventeurope.com/prse2022/en/page/awards-2022

The hybrid event in June will allow people unable to visit the event in person to view elements of the two-day conference programme via livestream, including the announcement of winners of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe. Online-only visitors will also be able to interact directly with exhibitors.

To view YouTube highlights from PRSE 2021 watch: https://youtu.be/3vk8gWnzrBI

For more information: https://www.prseventeurope.com/