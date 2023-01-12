Plastics Recycling Show Europe expands into Second Hall at RAI Amsterdam 10-11 May 2023

Visitor Registration is now open

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), the pan-European exhibition and conference dedicated to plastics recycling, returns to the RAI Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 10-11 May 2023, expanding into two halls for the first time (Halls 11 and 12). Visitor registration for the free-to-attend event is now open.

“PRSE was such a success in 2022 with record numbers of exhibitors and visitors,” said Matt Barber, Global Events Director at Crain Communications. “We are seeing the event grow even more dramatically this year, with a great mix of both established and first-time exhibitors.”

“The PRSE exhibition and conference is the focal point of plastics recycling in Europe,” says Ton Emans, Plastics Recyclers Europe President. “It is the perfect place to discover all the latest technical innovations and commercial developments, and stay up to date with the legislative landscape for the circular use of plastics.”

The Plastics Recycling Show Europe is designed specifically for plastics recycling professionals. It brings together key players from the plastics and recycling sectors to showcase innovative technology, share best practice, network and do business. A broad cross-section of the industry is represented at the event including plastics recycling machinery and equipment suppliers, plastic material suppliers and compounders, pre-processors, mechanical and chemical plastics recyclers, waste management specialists and industry associations.

A new chemical recycling feature area in Hall 11 will guide visitors through the history of and latest innovations in chemical recycling in a timeline with video displays. The feature area is sponsored by Plastic Energy, Mura Technology and Eastman.

Over 250 companies and organisations from across Europe have already signed up to exhibit including: Berry Global, Bollegraaf, Dijmex Europe, Ettlinger, FIMIC, Interzero Plastics Recycling, Krauss Maffei, Krones, Milliken, Pellenc ST, Starlinger, Suez and Veolia. Poly to Poly is platinum event sponsor, while Axens, BASF, BB Engineering, Eastman Chemical, EREMA, Kraton Polymers, Mura Technology, Neste and Tomra Recycling are silver sponsors.

The latest trends in the plastics recycling sector will be explored in depth throughout the free-to-attend, two-day conference, which provides a holistic view of the whole plastic recycling value chain, drawing together political leaders, major brands, recyclers and the plastics recycling and manufacturing industry.

Conference sessions taking place in two theatres will cover the latest political and legislative developments in plastics recycling in Europe as well as the outlook for energy supply in the EU. Materials focus sessions will explore the challenges, issues and opportunities within the sector for mechanical recycling, covering PET, PVC and Technical Plastics, polyolefin waste streams and polypropylene (PP) recycling.

The winners of all seven award categories at the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 will be announced at the event on 11 May and all finalists will be showcased in the exhibition. FIMIC SRL and EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen GmbH are platinum sponsors of the awards. Entries close on soon on 13 January. To submit an entry via the simple online application visit the PRSE website.

To view YouTube highlights from PRSE 2022 watch: https://youtu.be/ZebrvNzed4M

For more information: https://www.prseventeurope.com/