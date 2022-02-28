PML opens Portsmouth Satellite Transport Depot

Hot on the heels of the official opening of its £6m investment in a state-of-the-art transport and logistics hub in Lympne, Kent, PML – the provider of world-class logistics and supply chain solutions – has set up a satellite transport depot in Portsmouth.

PML will have five trucks and trailers from its existing fleet based at the Portsmouth site to service both Portsmouth and Southampton ports and facilitate the speedy and efficient onward transfer of perishable goods. The move further strengthens PML’s logistics offering with the company now operating four sites across the UK – Heathrow, Kent, Spalding, and Portsmouth – all representing prime locations ideally placed to deliver the seamless movement of cargo.

Commenting on the Portsmouth depot, managing director Mike Parr said, “As a business we are never complacent. We never stand still and are always on the lookout for any new initiative which can further improve our service offering and ultimately, maximise the speed at which we can transfer temperature-sensitive goods – thereby minimising the impact on shelf life. The site has the potential to house a fleet of 10 lorries so there is the opportunity to further extend the depot if we see sufficient demand to warrant this.”

The Portsmouth facility has been operational since 1st February 2022.